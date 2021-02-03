GSK Reaches Agreement To Produce CureVac’s COVID-19 Vaccine And Develop Next Generation Version As Well





After a recent trial setback, GlaxoSmithKline and its partner Sanofis COVID-19 vaccine program appear to be a more distant competitor in the first wave of vaccinations. But as one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, UK pharma doesn’t want to miss this pandemic opportunity. GSK will help CureVac manufacturing up to 100 million doses of German biotechnology first-generation COVID mRNA vaccine candidate CVnCoV in 2021, the two companies said on Wednesday. In the meantime, the two companies will also work on a next-generation vaccine to combat emerging variants. The key is to make sure we are tracking and ahead of the future of this virus, said Emma Walmsley, CEO of GSK. The ability of mRNA technology to be quickly modified and manufactured makes it a good platform for this purpose, she added. The GSK collaboration follows Bayer’s announcement that it will produce 160 million doses of CureVac CVnCoV in 2022. Bayer isCureVacs primary partner at the time, providing support in clinical development, regulatory filings, management of supply chain, marketing and manufacturing. The first-generation vaccine is currently in phase 3, a trial in the UK has completed recruiting 15,000 participants, and another global phase 2b / 3 study aims to recruit more than 35,000 volunteers. The vaccine can be optimized at normal refrigeration temperatures, a major logistical advantage over mRNA injections from Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech. The ultra-cold requirement posed problems during the first deployments of these two shots authorized by the FDA. CureVac, without commercial products, has implemented manufacturing support for CVnCOV. Besides Bayer, it has signed CDMORentschler Biopharma to manufacture 100 million doses per year, and the German company Wacker will also contribute 100 million doses. RELATED: Manufacturing Greenhorn Bayer Vaccines to Make 160 Million Doses of CureVac’s COVID-19 For GSK, the deal gives the UK pharmaceutical industry a clearer path in the COVID vaccine race.The new COVID pact came as the recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in partnership with GSK Sanofi is in the pipeline. reconstruction after an earlier version failed to elicit strong enough immune responses in people aged 50 and older, delaying a phase 3 efficacy trial. In addition to current manufacturing, GSK will work with CureVac on a multivalent mRNA COVID vaccine to target emerging variants of the novel coronavirus. GSKs disappointed with Sanofi program delay, but as the scientific community learns more about the virus, there is a potential opportunity for us to move to a next-generation solution, Walmsley said at a press briefing. RELATED:GSK hands CureVac $ 294 million to form pact on mRNA infectious diseases Newly emerged variants of the coronavirus have raised concerns that existing COVID-19 vaccines may become less effective, making it likely that new vaccines will be needed. Through the potentially $ 150 million deal, GSK and CureVac aim to tackle these variants with new multivalent vaccines or booster shots for existing options, with the goal of introducing the product in 2022. GSK is also in talks with several other companies with a variety of technologies on how it can support their sourcing, Walmsley said. GSK first partnered with CureVac in July with a stake of 150 million euros and an upfront payment of 120 million to the German company. But that pact revolves around the use of CureVacs’ mRNA platform for other infectious diseases besides COVID. Sanofi itself has an mRNA program in development with Translate Bio, and French pharma is also lending its vaccine manufacturing capacity to other players, including Pfizer / BioNTechs, rival mRNA shot Comirnaty.

