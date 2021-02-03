Jyske Realkredits auction sales for April 1, 2021 refinancing Copenhagen Stock Exchange: BRF85 10

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A / S 3rd from February 2021

Ad no. 12/2021

Jyske Realkredit auctions of April 1st Refinancing 2021



Jyske Realkredit plans to hold auction on Monday 8e of February for loans from the cover pool S, and Tuesday 9e from February to Thursday 11e of February 2021 for loans from the E.

The amount of the refinancing and the bonds to be offered are specified in the table below:

Open close Alloc. Last name RAY Mill amount. LCR Monday February 8 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2021 DK0009394637 5 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2022 DK0009394710 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2023 DK0009394983 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2024 DK0009395014 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2025 DK0009395287 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2026 DK0009395360 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2027 DK0009395444 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2028 DK0009395527 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2029 DK0009397143 10 millions 1A 10:30 11:20 11:25 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2030 DK0009399511 115 million 1A Tuesday February 9 09h00 9:30 09:35 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2022 (IT) DK0009404105 2000 million 1B 9:30 10:00 10:05 a.m. SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2024 DK0009391104 2250 million 1B 1:00 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 13:35 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2025 DK0009391294 300 million 1B Wednesday February 10 09h00 9:30 09:35 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2022 (IT) DK0009404105 2000 million 1B 9:30 10:00 10:05 a.m. SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2024 DK0009391104 2250 million 1B 1:00 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 13:35 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2026 DK0009391377 2000 million 1B Thursday February 11 09h00 9:30 09:35 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2023 (IT) DK0009404295 620 million – 9:30 10:00 10:05 a.m. SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2024 DK0009391104 2200 million 1B 1:00 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 13:35 SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2026 DK0009391377 2000 million 1B

The auction conditions are set out in the appendix.

Questions regarding the sale of bonds as well as technical questions may be directed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, head of investor relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on the Jyske Realkredits website at jyskerealkredit.com.

cordially

Jyske Realkredit

Please note that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Annex – Auction conditions

Principles of refinancing variable rate mortgages

Jyske Realkredit offers fixed rate non-repayable bonds to adjust interest rates on loans.

When adjusting interest rates, bonds are sold at one or more auctions. The price is determined as a weighted average of the prices obtained at auction.

Auction type

The auction of bonds in the two capital centers E and S will be conducted according to the Bloomberg auction system.

Offers

Bids for the bonds offered must be made in terms of amount and price.

For bonds maturing within 14 months, the bids must be correct to three decimal places. For other obligations, bids must be made with a precision of two decimal places.

For all bonds, bids must be made in multiples of DKK 1,000,000

Conditional offer for bonds with interest rate triggers

For bonds offered with an interest rate trigger, it is a condition for the final completion of the sale (allocation) that there is no increase in interest rates of more than 5 points percentage. Reference is made to the Law on Mortgage Loans and Mortgage Bonds etc.

Attribution

All bids above the threshold price will be settled in full at the cut-off fixing spread. For offers at the exact limit price, a proportional allocation can be used. No offer lower than the limit price will be settled.

All exchanges concluded will be published via the Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Allocation at auction will take place as soon as possible, and no later than 5 minutes after closing.

Value date

All obligations will be settled on a long term basis. The value date of all transactions executed in the auction will be 6e April 2021.

Reverse ease

Since the negotiated bonds will be subject to a long settlement, Jyske Realkredit offers a reversal possibility for auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who need the bonds after only two days.

Using the reverse facility, Jyske Realkredit offers to sell the allocated bonds subject to the two conventional settlement days and then buy them back with 6eApril 2021 as the value date.

The size of the reverse installation will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allocated to each individual bidder.

The squeeze-out facility may be subordinated to the provision by the investor of a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on 1stfrom April 2021. Return services will be organized on an individual basis. Please contact Jyske Realkredit, Michael Dan Pedersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 21 or Kim Brodersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 22

Credit ratings

All auctioned bonds issued by Capital Center E are rated AAA by S&P. Bonds issued through Capial Center S are unrated.

Auction reservations

If, contrary to expectations, technical issues should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction through Bloomberg’s auction system, a share exchange announcement containing the practical details of the auction will be published.

Other terms

Jyske Realkredit is not obligated to sell the Advertised Offer, and the Offer may further be subject to change as a result of loan disbursements during the Auction Period. In addition, all or part of the offer can be postponed, but at the latest on the penultimate working day of this quarter.

On or before the penultimate business day of this quarter, it is necessary to verify whether the number of buyers was sufficient for all covered bonds offered. If a bond sale is to be canceled, the market will be immediately notified by a stock exchange announcement.