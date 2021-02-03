Business
Jyske Realkredits auction sales for April 1, 2021 refinancing Copenhagen Stock Exchange: BRF85 10
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A / S 3rd from February 2021
Ad no. 12/2021
Jyske Realkredit auctions of April 1st Refinancing 2021
Jyske Realkredit plans to hold auction on Monday 8e of February for loans from the cover pool S, and Tuesday 9e from February to Thursday 11e of February 2021 for loans from the E.
The amount of the refinancing and the bonds to be offered are specified in the table below:
|Open
|close
|Alloc.
|Last name
|RAY
|Mill amount.
|LCR
|Monday February 8
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2021
|DK0009394637
|5 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2022
|DK0009394710
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2023
|DK0009394983
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2024
|DK0009395014
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2025
|DK0009395287
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2026
|DK0009395360
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2027
|DK0009395444
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2028
|DK0009395527
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2029
|DK0009397143
|10 millions
|1A
|10:30
|11:20
|11:25
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 10-2030
|DK0009399511
|115 million
|1A
|Tuesday February 9
|09h00
|9:30
|09:35
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2022 (IT)
|DK0009404105
|2000 million
|1B
|9:30
|10:00
|10:05 a.m.
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2024
|DK0009391104
|2250 million
|1B
|1:00 p.m.
|1:30 p.m.
|13:35
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2025
|DK0009391294
|300 million
|1B
|Wednesday February 10
|09h00
|9:30
|09:35
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2022 (IT)
|DK0009404105
|2000 million
|1B
|9:30
|10:00
|10:05 a.m.
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2024
|DK0009391104
|2250 million
|1B
|1:00 p.m.
|1:30 p.m.
|13:35
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2026
|DK0009391377
|2000 million
|1B
|Thursday February 11
|09h00
|9:30
|09:35
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2023 (IT)
|DK0009404295
|620 million
|–
|9:30
|10:00
|10:05 a.m.
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2024
|DK0009391104
|2200 million
|1B
|1:00 p.m.
|1:30 p.m.
|13:35
|SDO 1% JRK 1 / 4-2026
|DK0009391377
|2000 million
|1B
The auction conditions are set out in the appendix.
Questions regarding the sale of bonds as well as technical questions may be directed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, head of investor relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
The information will also be available on the Jyske Realkredits website at jyskerealkredit.com.
cordially
Jyske Realkredit
Please note that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Annex – Auction conditions
Principles of refinancing variable rate mortgages
Jyske Realkredit offers fixed rate non-repayable bonds to adjust interest rates on loans.
When adjusting interest rates, bonds are sold at one or more auctions. The price is determined as a weighted average of the prices obtained at auction.
Auction type
The auction of bonds in the two capital centers E and S will be conducted according to the Bloomberg auction system.
Offers
Bids for the bonds offered must be made in terms of amount and price.
For bonds maturing within 14 months, the bids must be correct to three decimal places. For other obligations, bids must be made with a precision of two decimal places.
For all bonds, bids must be made in multiples of DKK 1,000,000
Conditional offer for bonds with interest rate triggers
For bonds offered with an interest rate trigger, it is a condition for the final completion of the sale (allocation) that there is no increase in interest rates of more than 5 points percentage. Reference is made to the Law on Mortgage Loans and Mortgage Bonds etc.
Attribution
All bids above the threshold price will be settled in full at the cut-off fixing spread. For offers at the exact limit price, a proportional allocation can be used. No offer lower than the limit price will be settled.
All exchanges concluded will be published via the Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Allocation at auction will take place as soon as possible, and no later than 5 minutes after closing.
Value date
All obligations will be settled on a long term basis. The value date of all transactions executed in the auction will be 6e April 2021.
Reverse ease
Since the negotiated bonds will be subject to a long settlement, Jyske Realkredit offers a reversal possibility for auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who need the bonds after only two days.
Using the reverse facility, Jyske Realkredit offers to sell the allocated bonds subject to the two conventional settlement days and then buy them back with 6eApril 2021 as the value date.
The size of the reverse installation will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allocated to each individual bidder.
The squeeze-out facility may be subordinated to the provision by the investor of a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on 1stfrom April 2021. Return services will be organized on an individual basis. Please contact Jyske Realkredit, Michael Dan Pedersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 21 or Kim Brodersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 22
Credit ratings
All auctioned bonds issued by Capital Center E are rated AAA by S&P. Bonds issued through Capial Center S are unrated.
Auction reservations
If, contrary to expectations, technical issues should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction through Bloomberg’s auction system, a share exchange announcement containing the practical details of the auction will be published.
Other terms
Jyske Realkredit is not obligated to sell the Advertised Offer, and the Offer may further be subject to change as a result of loan disbursements during the Auction Period. In addition, all or part of the offer can be postponed, but at the latest on the penultimate working day of this quarter.
On or before the penultimate business day of this quarter, it is necessary to verify whether the number of buyers was sufficient for all covered bonds offered. If a bond sale is to be canceled, the market will be immediately notified by a stock exchange announcement.
