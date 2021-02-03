Oil prices remain on track to stabilize at a year high after a slight weekly decline in US crude inventories

Oil futures rallied on Wednesday, on track to mark another highest level result in a year, capitalizing on expectations that economic stimulus will boost energy demand and a slight weekly decline of US crude stocks.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC +, held a monthly committee meeting on Wednesday, but did not make any changes to production policy.

In a report, the committee recognized Saudi Arabia for a significant additional voluntary adjustment to the offer that took effect on February 1 and will continue until March. In January, the Saudis pledged to unilaterally cut their own production by 1 million barrels per day to offset the rise in production from Russia and Kazakhstan.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the group has taken the reins and pledged to cut its own production significantly enough to support the entire global market, Tyler Richey, co-editor-in-chief, told marketWatch. from Sevens Report Research. Without their decision to do so, it’s hard to believe that oil would trade where it is, with all other fundamentals held constant.

The committee on Wednesday also noted that overall compliance with the original production reduction adjustments was 101%. Since April, OPEC + has cut production by 2.1 billion barrels in total, he said.

West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in March CL.1,

+ 2.08%

CLH21,

+ 2.08%

rose $ 1.30, or 2.4%, to $ 56.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. First month contract prices were looking to post another finish to their highest since January 2020.

Brent April Brent BRN00,

+ 1.83%

BRNJ21,

+ 1.83% ,

the global benchmark, rose $ 1.32, or 2.3%, to $ 58.78 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, poised to stabilize at its highest level since late February of l ‘last year.

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell 1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 29. That’s less than the average drop of 2.4 million barrels predicted by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

Oil stocks made a minor draw, supported by a huge rebound in imports, said Matt Smith, director of commodities research at ClipperData. A robust rebound in Canadian flows, along with stronger imports by water on the US Gulf Coast after the fog lifted, helped offset the continued strength in crude exports.

The American Petroleum Institute reported a drop of 4.3 million barrels on Tuesday.

EIA data also showed crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage facility edged down 1.5 million barrels for the week.

Gasoline supply, meanwhile, climbed 4.5 million barrels, while distillate inventories were unchanged for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey predicted an increase in supply of 1.5 million barrels for gasoline and a decrease of 1.3 million barrels for distillate inventories.

Refining cycles have gone down, but implied demand for weaker products has led to a surge in gasoline, Smith said.

On Nymex, essence of mars RBH21,

+ 1.69%

added 2.3% to $ 1.6525 per gallon and March HOH21 fuel oil,

+ 1.03%

rose 1.7% to $ 1.7028 per gallon.

Natural gas futures fell ahead of Thursday’s weekly EIA update on fuel supplies. Mars NGH21 natural gas,

-3.02%

was trading at $ 2.798 per million British thermal units, down almost 1.7%.

Meanwhile, optimism around a new wave of pandemic relief from Washington put a bid on all risky assets, including crude oil, said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures. at Mizuho Securities, in a note.

President Joe Biden called for a $ 1.9 trillion package, while a group of 10 Republican senators responded this week with a proposal for a package of around $ 600 billion. The Senate on Tuesday voted 50-49 to open a debate on the fiscal resolution for fiscal 2021, a move that paves the way for much of Bidens’ stimulus package to become law without the need for Republican support.

Last week it looked like there might not be enough support for a stimulus package. Now there is essentially a $ 600 billion stimulus call in the market, with 10 Republicans and 50 Democrats enough to pass, Yawger said. Further negotiations should bring this amount in my opinion to around $ 1.4 trillion.