Switzerland lifts ban, London to resume trading in Swiss equities

ZURICH / LONDON (Reuters) – Britain can now claim at least one advantage in leaving the European Union: The Swiss government will once again allow Swiss stocks to trade on the London markets. FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain January 27, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra Negotiations will resume on Thursday after Switzerland lifted a 19-month ban on Wednesday. This will partly offset the loss of the City of London’s euro stock trading to the EU last month after Britain completed its departure from the bloc. Brussels blocked European investors from trading on Swiss stock exchanges in June 2019 after a dispute over the treaties. Switzerland then banned EU stock exchanges from trading Swiss stocks. But Britain has not been bound by EU rules since leaving the bloc completely, and countries are working to rebuild their bilateral ties. Switzerland is not a member of the EU, and Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA said on Wednesday Here exchanges could resume. The return of Swiss trading will be a small boon for London equity markets. Brexit caused more than 6 billion euros ($ 7.21 billion) of daily trading in EU stocks to leave London for the Amsterdam and Paris platforms on January 4 . Before the EU ban, London platforms managed around 1.2 billion euros per day in Swiss stocks, or around 27% of the total volume, according to figures from Cboe Europe. The list of shares that can be traded includes names like Nestlé and Novartis. Cboe Europe, Aquis Exchange and London Stock Exchanges Turquoise have announced that they will begin offering trading of Swiss equities in London on Thursday. The recent agreement between the UK and Switzerland on stock market equivalence is a welcome development, said Turquoise CEO Robert Barnes. It will improve the liquidity and efficiency of transactions on hundreds of securities for the benefit of issuers and investors in both financial centers. Swiss stock exchange operator SIX welcomed the news. We have always supported open and international capital markets, and this is in the interest of domestic and international investors, SIX Chairman Thomas Wellauer said in a statement. Mutual recognition of equivalence will allow healthy exchange and competition between the main financial centers in Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich and Huw Jones in London; edited by Rachel Armstrong, Jason Neely, Larry King

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos