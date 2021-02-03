No black directors in top jobs at FTSE 100 companies for first time in six years





The number of blacks at the head of Britain’s top 100 companies has fallen to zero despite numerous government and business commitments to tackle diversity at the executive level, new research shows. For the first time in six years, there is no black CEO, chairman or CFO at any of the companies listed on the FTSE 100. Cruise operator Carnival, which is headed by a director black general Arnold Donald, removed the index last summer. Figures released by Green Park also show that the number of black board members has also declined since the consultancy firms’ first report on the diversity of leadership FTSE in 2014. This despite a percentage increase in the number of directors. from other minority backgrounds in the same country. period. The report also pointed out that the prospects for increasing black representation at the executive level in large corporations are slim, with numbers in the leadership pipeline falling to less than 1%. We celebrate the success of black owned businesses in the UK – and we want to tell you all about them in our #IAmBOB newsletter! Following the success of the #IAmBOB campaign, BusinessLive is launching a newsletter dedicated to Black British owned businesses. Once a month, we’ll share news, features, and commentary from businesses run by black business leaders – from startups and SMEs to big companies and big names. To learn more about black-owned businesses across the country, please enter your email address and select black-owned businesses on our Business Live message center. Green Park is chaired by Trevor Phillips, the former head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission. Mr Phillips said the results of the reports put “flesh on the bones” of racial inequality issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement last year. Mr Phillips said: We know there is no shortage of qualified candidates for these positions if companies are willing to seek. Yet the snow-capped peaks of British affairs remain stubbornly white. We cannot go back to business as usual. It’s time for shareholders, consumers, and employees to start questioning whether Black Lives Matter is rhetoric rather than reality. Business leaders need to stop telling us how much they care and do something to show us that black lives really matter. Mr Phillips told the BBCs Today program that, discouraged by a vanilla boys club at the UK board level, black people are moving to small businesses or US businesses, where their prospects are more favorable. Green Park released its findings for the first-ever Racial Equality Week. This initiative enables organizations across the UK to participate in activities aimed at overcoming barriers to racial equality in the workplace. On Friday, black entrepreneurs at Bristols will have the opportunity to highlight the challenges their businesses face at an event aimed at creating a better understanding of inequalities in the city’s business landscape. Following the success of its #IAMBOB campaign, BusinessLive will launch a newsletter on British black-owned businesses on Friday. Once a month, we’ll share news, features, and commentary from businesses run by black business leaders – from startups and SMEs to big companies and big names. So if you would like to find out more about black owned businesses across the country, please enter your email address and select black owned businesses on our BusinessLive email center.

