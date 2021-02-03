Myanmar stock index posts biggest drop in 4 years after coup





BANGKOK – Myanmar-listed shares fell sharply as soon as the country’s main stock exchange resumed operations on Wednesday after a two-day suspension, reflecting investor doubts over the Southeast Asian country’s economic outlook. The market collapse follows a military coup that began on Monday with the detention of State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders. Investors fear the United States and Europe will reimpose economic sanctions on Myanmar, undermining foreign direct investment and slowing growth. Myanpix, the benchmark of the Yangon Stock Exchange, fell 26.47, or 6%, to 417.25 from its previous close on Jan. 29, the first time since April 2020, the index fell below 420. Wednesday’s drop was the largest percentage drop since March 2017. Trading on the exchange was suspended Monday and Tuesday because poor network connections prevented securities firms and banks from accessing the exchange’s trading and settlement system. The military blocked communications early Monday morning as they staged the coup. Connections were reestablished on Tuesday. The Yangon Stock Exchange is a new exchange, founded in March 2016. Only six companies are listed, giving it a total market capitalization of 676 billion kyat ($ 508 million) at the end of Wednesday’s trading. The market is tiny, less than a thousandth the size of its regional counterpart, the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Two companies have led the way. Myanmar Thilawa SEZ Holdings recorded the largest decline among the six, falling 10.3%. The company was established to support the Thilawa Special Economic Zone Project, which aims to build a modern industrial zone with logistics and power generation facilities. International researchers expect the coup to hit Myanmar’s economy hard. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research said it reduced its economic forecast for Myanmar to 2.0% growth for the year ending September 2021, compared to its previous forecast of 5.6% growth. Myanmar’s growth prospects are heavily dependent on a pipeline of key infrastructure projects and foreign direct investment, which could be delayed or canceled altogether if sanctions are implemented and foreign entities decide to pull the plug. amid high political risks, ”Fitch said. The company also downgraded Myanmar’s growth forecast for the year ending September 2022 from 6.0% to 2.0%. Thailand’s largest developer of industrial estates, Amata Corporation, has put its $ 1 billion Myanmar project on hold over fears that the coup and possible international sanctions will frighten investors. Amata had just started construction of the complex outside Yangon in December. US President Joe Biden has warned that sanctions could be on the table in response to the putsch. Myanmar investors Thilawa SEZ Holdings received a reminder of the possible diplomatic and economic consequences of the military takeover. First Myanmar Investment, a holding company that operates in sectors ranging from financial services and real estate to healthcare and tourism, fell 7.2%. The company has a unit that develops the Thilawa Special Economic Zone.







