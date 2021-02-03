Jazz Pharmaceuticals buys cannabis-based drug maker GW Pharma for $ 6.7 billion





Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ -1.69% PLC has agreed to acquire GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH 46.10% PLC, maker of the first epilepsy drug derived from the marijuana plant, for $ 6.7 billion in cash and stock. The deal, combining two neuroscientific drugmakers, marks Jazz’s bet on the long-term prospects of cannabis-based therapies. GW Pharmaceuticals’ drug Epidiolex is used to treat rare forms of epilepsy and achieved worldwide sales of $ 510 million last year, the companies said on Wednesday. British company GW launched the drug in 2018 at a price of around $ 32,500 per patient per year in the United States. The deal will strengthen Jazz’s neuroscientific drug pipeline and add a potentially successful product in Epidiolex, which has the near-term potential of reaching $ 1 billion in annual global sales, Jazz CEO Bruce Cozadd said, in an interview. GW’s pipeline includes cannabinoid-based drugs tested as treatments for autism, schizophrenia and other conditions. We saw an opportunity to add what we believe to be a successful product in Epidiolex in the short term, as well as bring a pipeline designed around cannabinoids in neuroscience, Cozadd said. Jazz has a long-standing interest in cannabinoid drug research and sees the class grow in the years to come, Cozadd said. Scientists around the world are starting to understand the potential application in multiple diseases, Cozadd said. GW was truly a pioneer in this area. Under the terms, holders of GW US custodian shares will receive $ 220 per share, a 50% premium over GW’s share price effective Tuesday. The purchase price includes $ 200 per share in cash and $ 20 in Jazz shares. The companies said they expected the deal to go through in the second quarter. Dublin-based Jazz manufactures rare disease drugs with sales of $ 1.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up 7.5% from the same period in 2019. Its best-selling drug , Xyrem, treats narcolepsy. Jazz shares fell 5.1% on Wednesday, amid concerns that Jazz is paying too high a premium over analyst estimates for GW’s future financial performance, SVB Leerink LLC analyst Ami Fadia said in a note to investors. We believe the deal is an interesting strategic fit with Jazz’s focus on neuroscience and adds a platform of innovative cannabinoid product candidates as well as highly specialized manufacturing expertise, Ms. Fadia wrote. GW shares rose 46.2% to $ 213.92; the stock is up 85.3% over the past 12 months. Write to Joseph Walker at [email protected] Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

