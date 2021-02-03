Ready Set Gold Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0MZ





Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (“Ready Set” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol 0MZ. The company has been assigned a German securities identification number (WKN: A2QJSH) and an international identification number (ISIN: CA7557541082). Christian Scovenna, CEO and Director of Ready Set, said: “The company is excited and committed to the process of creating shareholder value and visibility in the market. The listing of the Company’s shares on the ESF will allow our European shareholders and partners more flexibility in terms of negotiation and participation in our success. This FSE listing will also strengthen the company’s ability to reach new investors within the European investment community as we continue to advance our potential gold projects in the prolific Greenstone mining camps in Canada. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, managed by Deutsche Börse AG, is the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany and is also the third largest organized exchange in terms of turnover and trading of securities globally. Only the NASDAQ and the New York stock exchanges are more important. About Ready Set Gold Corporation Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol RDY and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the name 0MZ. The company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore gold property, one of Ontario’s largest potential undeveloped gold projects, located in the prolific Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt near Thunder Bay, which shows promise for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario, near Treasury’s advanced gold development projects. Metals Goliath and Goldlund. On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ready Set Gold Corporation “Christian Scovenna“

Managing Director and Director Email: [email protected]

CEO Direct Line: +1 (416) 453-4708 For more information, please contact: Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley – Vice President of Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: [email protected] www.readysetgoldcorp.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73536

