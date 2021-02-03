Ready Set Gold Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0MZ





TipRanks 2 biotechnology stocks that could double in 2021; Canaccord says buy How do you know exactly where the markets are going? The New Year started off with an uptrend that was nearly derailed by a Reddit flashmob and suddenly faced increased volatility. Covering Canaccord’s markets, Chief Markets Strategist Tony Dwyer believes that “the extraordinary liquidity of new corporate and equity bond issues, an ultra-friendly Fed, and new fiscal stimulus suggest that any weakness even if strong should prove temporary and be used as an opportunity. If Dwyer is right, the key now is to find the best opportunities. Some of his colleagues at Canaccord focus on biotech stocks. These securities offer investors a combination of high risk and high return if a new drug candidate proves successful, the potential for profit increases dramatically in no time. Conversely, an accident can lead to the collapse of stocks. We used the TipRanks database to get the details of two clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies that Canaccords analysts have identified as potential winners with the potential to double or more in value in the coming year Cortexyme, Inc (CRTX) Canaccord’s top choice sought is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage drug developer seeking treatments for degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. The key point for investors in the history of Cortexyme is the GAIN study. This is a phase 2/3 study featuring the COR388 drug candidate, named atuzaginstat, a new small molecule lysine gingipain inhibitor, as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The study follows 643 patients; the interim analysis, looking at the charts of 300 of these patients, ended in December with positive results, recommending that the full one-year study continue as planned until the final analysis. Investors, however, hoped the lawsuit would end sooner for futility or overwhelming efficiency and, in response, drove the action down as the news broke. Ahead of the high-level data reading, which is scheduled for 4Q21, Canaccord analyst Sumat Kulkarni believes now is the time to pull the trigger. Given the large unmet need and market opportunity in AD, the final reading of GAIN’s pivotal trial remains the most important 2021 event for CRTX that investors are listening to. .We continue to assume a 20% approval probability for atuzaginstat and a 15% discount in our discounted cash flow (DCF) assessment … We assume a potential launch in 2025E and unadjusted sales peak of $ 9.1 billion in 2031E, ”noted the 5-star analyst. To that end, Kulkarni values ​​CRTX a Buy, which is strongly supported by a price target of $ 75. This figure suggests an increase of 108% over the coming year. (To see Kulkarnis history, click here) Overall, in the past three months alone, ‘buy’ ratings have exceeded four – to one ‘sells’ on CRTX, and the average target price on Wall Street is $ 96. Assuming analysts are right about this, CRTX investors today are expected to make around 166% profit over the next year (see CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Black Diamond Therapeutics ( BDTX) Next, Black Diamond, is a big cancer treatment research company. Black Diamond focuses on genetically defined cancers with limited treatment options and uses a proprietary technology platform, mutation-allosteric-pharmacology, to develop small molecule therapies that will target specific mutations in a tumor independent manner. The company’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, with lead candidate BDTX-189, in a Phase 1 study expected to be completed in the first half of this year. BDTX-189 shows promise in combating allosteric EGFR and HER2 tumors, while minimizing potential toxic effects. This could prove to be essential, as most of the current cancer treatments have serious side effects. Black Diamond continues to enroll patients in the BDTX-189 study, with a view to moving to Phase 2 later this year. The MasterKey-01 dose escalation study has progressed well and has defined a maximum tolerated dose in the company’s forecast. Covering BDTX for Canaccord, noted 5-star analyst Arlinda Lee, we are still awaiting the first clinical data presentation data for the MAP platform lead drug candidate BDTX-189, an inhibitor of allosteric ErbB mutations, at the ASCO and initiation in the mid-21 Ph2 expansion cohorts. We consider BDTX’s unique approach to identifying allosteric mutations, targeting families of mutations with a single small molecule inhibitor, and strategy for tumor agnostic development as attractive. “Considering all of the above, Lee is sticking with the bulls. In addition to a buy rating, the analyst sets a price target of $ 50 on the stock. Investors could pocket a 106% gain. , if that goal is met within the next twelve months. (To view Lees’ history, click here) Wall Streets analysts can be controversial a lot, but when they agree on a stock, it’s a A positive sign for investors to take note. This is the case here, as all of the recent criticism of Black Diamond is on the long side, making the consensus note a strong unanimous buy. Analysts have given a price target average of $ 51.50, slightly more bullish than Lees above, and indicating a 112% rise from the current stock price of $ 24.31 (see BDTX stock market analysis on TipRanks) uations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information on the The actions of TipRanks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

