Casper chooses Walmart e-commerce vet as COO





Dive brief: Casper wednesday appointed Charles Liu as COO. Liu’s appointment follows the departure of Greg Macfarlane in May, who held the positions of COO and CFO.

Liu most recently served as Walmart’s vice president of supply chain for its e-commerce division, according to an announcement from the company emailed to Retail Dive. He has also held executive positions at Whirlpool, Ahold USA and Walgreens.

Mattress brand DTC also named Dara Williams as head of human resources and diversity on Wednesday, and George Poulios as vice president of retail, real estate and store development. Dive overview: The recent appointments come as Casper, and the industry in general, continues to grapple with the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Like many retailers, Casper has been forced to temporarily close physical stores in the spring in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. In some ways, diverting attention from physical locations to e-commerce has been easier for DTC brands, which operate relatively few stores compared to traditional retailers. Casper’s net revenue increased 26.4% and 15.7% first and second trimester, respectively. But it was not without its challenges: the brand’s former CFO and COO stepped down as the retailer laid off 21% of its workforce, or 78 employees, laid off staff and announced it would terminate to its European activities. And Casper in his last trimester suffered supply problems, which resulted in major stockouts in its direct-to-consumer and retail partnership channels, leading to a 3.3% drop in revenue to $ 123.5 million. Casper’s direct-to-consumer revenue fell about 11.4%, while its retail partnership grew 28.3%. In his new role, Liu will oversee the brand’s end-to-end supply chain, including sourcing, product engineering, compliance, quality, supply planning, production, logistics and customer experience support, the company said on Wednesday. Casper also long suffered from non-profitability due to the high marketing costs associated with acquiring customers online. While her retail partnerships in which she has continued to invest, most recently with its merger with Nordstrom in November performed well in the third quarter, it limited the company’s profitability by hurting margins, further emphasizing the importance of operating its own stores. The appointment of Poulios, who has retail experience at Apple, Giorgio Armani, Club Monaco, J. Crew and Banana Republic, helps solidify Casper’s plans to open some 200 stores across North America. Poulios will oversee the brand’s real estate, store development, retail experience and operations, as well as the visual merchandising teams. “Dara, Charles and George bring essential skills and know-how to our culture and our business operations as we continue our commitment to improve diversity and inclusion, while growing our business to sleep better for all,” co-founder and CEO Philip Krim said in a statement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos