ON24 share climbs 45% after IPO

The software IPO craze continued on Wednesday with shares of video marketing firm ON24 rising on day one of trading.

which makes the software that allows marketers to host webinars and other virtual events, jumped 54% after opening on the New York Stock Exchange. The first trade was issued for $ 77 per share at 12:08 a.m. EST, although the stock slashed gains later in the session and recently changed hands close to $ 73.

ON24 said Wednesday morning that its initial public offering was priced at $ 50 per share, with the price at the high end of its expected range of $ 45 to $ 50 per share. The company raised at least $ 315 million through the offer.

ON24 operates a streaming platform for interactive webinars and live events that sales and marketing teams can use to drive more business. Managing Director Sharat Sharan said the company has built the platform with an emphasis on user engagement, which means potential customers attend a virtual company presentation and answer various questions while throughout the event, giving the sales team a better idea of ​​customers’ intention to buy.

The company uses artificial intelligence to deliver more targeted experiences on the platform, Sharat said, such as recommending future content to a potential customer to interact with based on what that person has indicated so far. on purchase intention.

The company is clearly benefiting from COVID-19 trends, wrote Rohit Kulkarni, analyst at MKM Partners. ON24 reported revenue of $ 103.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, up from $ 63.2 million in the comparable period a year earlier. This 59% growth compares to revenue growth of just 8% between 2018 and 2019.

While ON24 is a 20-year-old Silicon Valley company, we believe the pandemic has fundamentally (and coincidentally) benefited ON24’s product-to-market fit given the B2B trends on the internet. [business-to-business] selling with virtual conferences, webinars and video conferencing adoption, Kulkarni wrote.

Nonetheless, he said the company faces some risks amid potential competition from Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM,

and others, as well as uncertainty about what business trends will look like once the pandemic subsides.

Sharat told MarketWatch that Zoom is a great company but more of a utility at this point, while ON24 is designed specifically for marketing and engagement. He also predicted sustainable favorable winds for the foreseeable future, with companies accelerating their digital transformations by about a decade in the first 10 months of the pandemic.

ON24 reported a net profit of $ 11.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a loss of $ 14.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

Sharat said ON24 is now investing fairly hard in growth aimed at strengthening its market share and brand, but the company will continue to be smart about how we spend the money as long as the economy of unity is maintained. will work fine.