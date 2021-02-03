1,591 more COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Wednesday in Utah





SALT LAKE CITY The number of COVID-19 cases in Utah increased by 1,591 on Wednesday, with 12 more deaths reported, according to the Utah Department of Health. Three of those deaths occurred before Jan. 14, but are still under investigation by the Utah state medical examiner’s office, according to the Department of Health. There are now about 35,431 active COVID-19 cases in Utah, according to the health department. The sliding average number of positive cases per day over seven days is now 1,334, according to the health department. The rate of positive tests per day during this period is now 16.6%. There are now 352 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Utah, including 119 in intensive care, according to state data. About 75% of the intensive care unit beds in Utah are occupied as of Wednesday, including about 79% of the intensive care beds at the state’s 16 referral hospitals. About 54% of non-ICU hospital beds are occupied, according to the health department. A total of 345,179 vaccines have been administered in the state, up from 325,457 on Tuesday. Of those, 77,824 are second doses of the vaccine, according to state data. The new figures indicate a 0.5% increase in positive cases since Tuesday. Of the 2,044,811 people tested for COVID-19 in Utah so far, 17.1% have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of tests performed increased to 16,507 on Wednesday, and 9,149 of them were tests of people who had not previously been tested for COVID-19. The 12 deaths reported on Wednesday were: Two men from Salt Lake County who were aged 65 to 84 and were hospitalized when they died

Two men from Salt Lake County who were aged 45 to 64 and were hospitalized when they died

Utah County man aged 45 to 64 admitted to hospital after death

Utah County man aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital after death

Weber County man over 85 living in long-term care facility

Box Elder County woman aged 65 to 84 hospitalized after death

Davis County woman over 85 living in long-term care facility

Davis County woman, 65 to 84, resident in long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman aged 65 to 84 living in a long-term care facility

Washington County woman, 65 to 84, resident in long-term care facility Wednesday's totals give Utah 350,000 total confirmed cases, with 13,648 total hospitalizations and 1,697 total deaths from the disease. A total of 312,872 cases of COVID-19 in Utah are now considered recovered, according to the health department. Utah Governor Spencer Cox is expected to provide an update on the pandemic at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the governor's office. Methodology: Test results now include data from PCR tests and antigen tests. Positive COVID-19 test results are reported to the health department immediately after confirmation, but negative test results may not be reported for 24 to 72 hours. The total number of cases reported each day by the Utah Department of Health includes all COVID-19 cases since the start of the Utah epidemic, including those currently infected, those who have passed away. recovered from illness and those who died. Cured cases are defined as anyone who was diagnosed with COVID-19 three or more weeks ago and who has not died. Referral hospitals are the 16 hospitals in Utah capable of providing the best healthcare for COVID-19. The deaths reported by the state have generally occurred two to seven days before they are reported, according to the health department. Some deaths can be even more distant, especially if the person is from Utah but died in another state. The health department reports both deaths from confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 according to the case definition set by the State Council and territorial epidemiologists. The number of deaths is subject to change as case investigations are completed. For deaths reported as COVID-19 deaths, the person would not have died if they did not have COVID-19, according to the health department. The data included in this story primarily reflects the state of Utah as a whole. For more localized data, visit your local health district website. More information on Utah's health counseling levels is available at coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels. The information comes from the Utah Department of Health and coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts. For more information on how the Utah Department of Health compiles and reports COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts and scroll down to the "Data Notes" section at the bottom of the page.

