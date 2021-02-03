Continued strong growth in Q4 2020. Paris Stock Exchange: ALINV

Press release

Continued strong growth in Q4 2020

+ 26% growth in Q4 2020 (vs Q4 2019)

2020 annual turnover up 19%

Launch of the first pan-European campaigns in December

Increased reach: a network of 800 publishers totaling 200 million unique visitors

2021: confidence in the return to stronger growth

London, February 3, 2021 Invibes Advertising, a leading technology company specializing in digital in-feed advertising, today reported its revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020.

Unaudited consolidated

data, in k 2020 2019 Q1 1,738 1 224 + 41% Q2 1,928 2386 -19% Q3 2,838 2,058 + 38% T4 5,054 4,008 + 26% TOTAL year 11 558 9 699 + 19%

Q4 2020 revenue up + 26%

In line with the previous quarter, Invibes Advertising posted new double-digit growth in Q4 2020 with revenue of 5.1 million, up + 26%.

The turnover for the year 2020 amounts to 11.6 million, an increase of + 19%.

Almost 100 new clients signed and more than 230 campaigns carried out in Q4 2020

In the fourth quarter, many large international brands chose Invibes Advertising to run their advertising campaigns.

During this period, nearly 100 new advertisers signed a first campaign with Invibes Advertising, attracted by its non-intrusive advertising formats which generate increased user engagement with the brand and its image.

In total, more than 230 campaigns were launched by advertisers from all sectors who wanted to intensify their communication in these exceptional times of crisis: car manufacturers (BMW, Citron, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Mercedes, Land Rover, Volkswagen ), distributors (Amazon, Decathlon, E. Leclerc, Fnac Darty, La Redoute), Luxury (Chanel, Clarins, Frdrique Constant, Longchamp, Montblanc, Sisley, Swarovski), IT (Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Huawei, IBM , Nikon, Panasonic), etc.

Launch of the first pan-European campaigns

As announced, Invibes Advertising launched its pan-European offer with the first multi-country campaigns on behalf of two new clients:

Moncler, the Italian specialist in high-end down jackets and ski clothing, has deployed a campaign in 4 countries: Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom;

Blizzard Entertainment, an American video game development and publishing company, has deployed a campaign in 4 countries: Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom.

These launches confirm the desire of the major international brands to rely on a player capable of offering them advertising campaigns carried out in Europe. This momentum should continue in 2021 with the planned launch of other pan-European campaigns during the year.

Increased reach: a network of 800 publishers totaling 200 million unique visitors

A key factor in its expansion and a decisive asset in winning over new advertisers, the network of publishers brought together by Invibes Advertising expanded in Q4 for new collaborations with media groups such as Reworld Media and Bayard Group in France, Mediamond in Italy , 1XL in the UK and Eurosport in all of its markets.

These new publishers join the Invibes Advertising network for the quality of the advertising experiences offered and to benefit from optimized revenues. In total, 800 website publishers are working with Invibes Advertising today, for a total reach of 200 million unique visitors, of which 46.1 million for France1

Outlook for 2021: confidence in the return to stronger growth

Despite the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, 2020 has enabled Invibes Advertising to maintain double-digit revenue growth.

For 2021, which has just started, Invibes Advertising is confident that it will gradually regain a more sustained growth rate, as the Group enjoyed before the crisis. To achieve this, Invibes Advertising will rely on the strength of its European geographic footprint, relying on the dynamics of recently opened countries (United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium) combined with the strong development potential of countries already established such as the Germany.

The Group will also continue to capitalize on its fundamentals:

Solutions with much better performance than other market offers;

A commercial presence in the 7 main European countries, allowing it to adopt a cross-business and pan-European approach to its advertising campaigns, which meets the expectations of major international brands;

Constant innovation allowing it to offer ever more efficient and non-intrusive formats;

An increasingly dense network of European publishers, offering unparalleled distribution power for its campaigns (reach):

A portfolio of loyal and constantly growing customers convinced by Invibes advertising solutions that deliver results well above market standards.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is a leading technology company specializing in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an In-Feed format integrated into the multimedia content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and is developing its own technology to help brands communicate better with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distribution in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Customers include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Created in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a company listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (mnemonic: ALINV ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

