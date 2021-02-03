TVA, the State is joining forces on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles along the main TN roads





TVA chief Jeff Lyash said the plan was to put an electric charging station every 50 miles along major highways in Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee Eager to increase the use of electric vehicles in the years to come, TVA on Wednesday announced a partnership with the state to build a network that includes charging stations every 50 miles of Tennessee’s main roads. TVA is working with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on public “fast-charging infrastructure” over the next five years. There are currently around 24 fast-charging points in the state; the new plan would bring the total to 50. The cost of the project is estimated to be around $ 20 million. TVA CEO Jeff Lyash said the utility giant expected by 2028 to see more than 200,000 electric vehicles on the roads of the “valley”. Major automakers have slowly turned to electricity to power their vehicles instead of fossil fuels. General Motors, which makes cars in Tennessee, announced last week that it plans to completely phase out vehicles using internal combustion engines by 2035. Nissan, which also makes vehicles in Tennessee, said last week that it would electrify all models by the early 2030s, but that this would include gas-electric hybrids as well as BEVs, NBC reported. “Our region is poised to see huge economic benefits from increased adoption of EVs,” Lyash said. He said the Knoxville-based TVA also plans to work with other states on a similar network. TVA serves some 10 million people in seven southern states. The idea is to place a charging station close enough so that drivers can always be sure they are close to a place to quickly charge their electric vehicle. Switching more to electric vehicles will mean less carbon dioxide in the air and lower fuel and maintenance costs for consumers, Lyash said. In November, the VAT Commission approved a new commercial tariff structure intended to allow wider adoption of EVs. According to Wednesday’s announcement, the state is using some $ 5 million from a Volkswagen settlement fund to help pay the stations. “The rest of the project will be funded by TVA, other program partners and the cost-sharing of program participants,” according to TVA.

