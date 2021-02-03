New York financial groups urge state leaders to oppose proposed share transfer tax





ALBANY, NY Major financial and securities groups on Wednesday urged New York state lawmakers not to support a proposal pushed by some Democrats and unions to impose taxes on sales of shares. In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and leaders of the State Assembly and Senate, the exchanges said any tax would result in the relocation of securities companies and jobs out of New York City and would also be forwarded to investors and public pension funds. The letters 27 signatories include the Nasdaq Inc., the New York Stock Exchange, groups representing lower-state firms; and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or Simfa, which represents financial firms. Such a tax would hurt New York’s position as the world’s financial capital, causing the contraction of an industry that is the largest contributor to our economy and our tax base, the letter said. Sifma chief executive officer Kenneth Bentsen Jr. said in an interview the groups sent the letter because a number of new lawmakers, including Democrats who support a transaction tax, recently took their functions. Rebecca Bailin, director of the pro-tax campaign Invest in Our New York, said the letter showed Wall Street companies were on the defensive and threats to move empty. State MP Phil Steck, a Democrat in the Albany area who supports a tax on stock transfers, said any impact on individual investors would be minimal compared to the positive effects of additional state spending on infrastructure. Mr. Steck estimated the tax could generate around $ 11 billion per year for the state. It is a progressive sales tax, he said. New York enacted a stock transfer tax in 1905, but stopped collecting it in 1981. Democratic lawmakers have introduced bills for more than a decade to reimpose the tax, which stands at 5 cents on a stock priced at $ 20 or more, but none came to the ground. . Supporters of a stock transfer tax say it would increase additional revenue as the state faces a budget deficit. State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers, said they were considering a financial transaction tax to increase income from education and other publicly funded social service programs. . They’re negotiating a budget deal with Mr. Cuomo; the current state budget expires on March 31. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, proposed to raise income tax rates last month as he dealt with an $ 8.2 billion deficit in a $ 193 billion budget. Its budget manager, Robert Mujica, said at the time that the governor did not support a financial transaction tax and that the pandemic showed that people could easily move business operations. A spokesperson for the governor said he would review the letter. No other state taxes financial transactions, which members of the securities industry have lobbied against at the federal level. In September, the NYSE threatened to move electronic trading systems out of New Jersey if the state implemented a financial transaction tax, which was supported by the state’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. An October report by state comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that 182,100 New Yorkers were employed in the securities industry in 2019, but states’ share of industry jobs fell to 19% in 2019 versus a third in 1990. Mr. DiNapoli, a Democrat, estimated the industry was responsible for 17% of economic activity in New York and accounted for 18% of state tax revenue. Write to Jimmy Vielkind at [email protected] Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

