Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volumes for MIAX Exchange Group





PRINCETON, NJ, Feb. 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) announced today January 2021 trading results of its three national stock exchanges MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). For US options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 101 million stock option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,328,742 contracts, representing a total US equity options market share of 12.65%. The market share of 12.65% represents an increase of more than 22% compared to January 2020. In US equities, MIAX Pearl Equities executed 506,156,135 stocks.

Trading volume of stock options for MIAX exchange group, current month Comparison since the beginning of the year Stock option contracts January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. Dec 20 % Chg. January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. Trading days 19 21

22

19 21

US equity options industry 800 229 351 471 771 710 69.6% 719 646 140 11.2% 800 229 351 471 771 710 69.6% MIAX exchange group 101 246 102 48,596,332 108.3% 79 347 042 27.6% 101 246 102 48,596,332 108.3% MIAX 34 953 436 20 949 527 66.8% 31 200 513 12.0% 34 953 436 20 949 527 66.8% MIAX Pearl 29,898,714 23 902 827 25.1% 22 347 253 33.8% 29,898,714 23 902 827 25.1% Emerald MIAX 36,393,952 3,743,978 872.1% 25,799,276 41.1% 36,393,952 3,743,978 872.1% ADV stock options January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. Dec 20 % Chg. January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. US equity options industry 42 117 334 22,465,320 87.5% 32 711 188 28.8% 42 117 334 22,465,320 87.5% MIAX exchange group 5,328,742 2 314 111 130.3% 3,606,684 47.7% 5,328,742 2 314 111 130.3% MIAX 1,839,655 997,597 84.4% 1,418,205 29.7% 1,839,655 997,597 84.4% MIAX Pearl 1,573,617 1 138 230 38.3% 1,015,784 54.9% 1,573,617 1 138 230 38.3% Emerald MIAX 1 915 471 178,285 974.4% 1,172,694 63.3% 1 915 471 178,285 974.4%

Share options market share for MIAX exchange group, current month Comparison since the beginning of the year Share options market share January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. Dec 20 % Chg. January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. MIAX exchange group 12.65% 10.30% 22.8% 11.03% 14.7% 12.65% 10.30% 22.8% MIAX 4.37% 4.44% -1.6% 4.34% 0.7% 4.37% 4.44% -1.6% MIAX Pearl 3.74% 5.07% -26.3% 3.11% 20.3% 3.74% 5.07% -26.3% Emerald MIAX 4.55% 0.79% 473.1% 3.58% 26.9% 4.55% 0.79% 473.1%

Share trading volume for MIAX Pearl shares, current month Comparison since the beginning of the year Shares Shares (millions) January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. Dec 20 % Chg. January the 21st Jan 20 % Chg. Trading days 19 21

22

19 21

US Equity Volume – Industry 296,004 N / A N / A 242,181 22.2% 296,004 N / A N / A MIAX pearl volume 506 N / A N / A 268 89.1% 506 N / A N / A MIAX Pearl ADV 27 N / A N / A 12 118.9% 27 N / A N / A MIAX Pearl market share 0.17% N / A N / A 0.11% 54.7% 0.17% N / A N / A January 2021 Market share and volume records: miax MIAX Exchange group share option registrations Single day Volume 8 077 071 January 2021 Monthly Volume 101 246 102 January 2021 emerald miax MIAX Emerald Stock Option Books Single day Market share 5.94% January 27, 2021 Volume 2,780,300 January 27, 2021 Monthly Market share 4.55% January 2021 Volume 36,393,952 January 2021 For more information on MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.comor contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected]. Corporate communication contacts:

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency

215-790-7806

[email protected] About MIAX

MIAX’s parent company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group), three national stock exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange. The MIAX, MIAX Pearl, and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX’s state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional prorated pricing and allocation (MIAX) market structures, manufacturer-taker price and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) a hybrid market structure with manufacturer-taker pricing and prorated allocation (MIAX Emerald). MIAX serves as the exclusive trading venue for cash-settled options on SPIKES Volatility index (symbol: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Under the MIAX Pearl exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities offers its members best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has a manufacturer-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model. MIAX’s executive offices and national operations center are located at Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit www.MIAXOptions.com. Disclaimer and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state. or jurisdiction in which such offer; the solicitation or sale would be illegal. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are usually preceded by words such as ” may “,” future “,” plan “or” planned “,” will “or” should “,” planned “,” anticipate “,” draft “,” possibly “or” planned “. You are cautioned that these statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties which could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ. substantially from those projected. in forward-looking statements. All third party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship or endorsement between the owners of such marks and the Company. Any reference by the Company to third-party brands is intended to identify the corresponding third-party products and / or services and should be considered as fair use by name under trademark law. MIAX SOURCE Related links http://www.MIAXOptions.com

