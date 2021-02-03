Business
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volumes for MIAX Exchange Group
PRINCETON, NJ, Feb. 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) announced today January 2021 trading results of its three national stock exchanges MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group).
For US options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 101 million stock option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,328,742 contracts, representing a total US equity options market share of 12.65%. The market share of 12.65% represents an increase of more than 22% compared to January 2020.
In US equities, MIAX Pearl Equities executed 506,156,135 stocks.
Trading volume of stock options for
MIAX exchange group, current month
Comparison since the beginning of the year
Stock option contracts
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
Dec 20
% Chg.
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
Trading days
19
21
22
19
21
US equity options industry
800 229 351
471 771 710
69.6%
719 646 140
11.2%
800 229 351
471 771 710
69.6%
MIAX exchange group
101 246 102
48,596,332
108.3%
79 347 042
27.6%
101 246 102
48,596,332
108.3%
MIAX
34 953 436
20 949 527
66.8%
31 200 513
12.0%
34 953 436
20 949 527
66.8%
MIAX Pearl
29,898,714
23 902 827
25.1%
22 347 253
33.8%
29,898,714
23 902 827
25.1%
Emerald MIAX
36,393,952
3,743,978
872.1%
25,799,276
41.1%
36,393,952
3,743,978
872.1%
ADV stock options
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
Dec 20
% Chg.
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
US equity options industry
42 117 334
22,465,320
87.5%
32 711 188
28.8%
42 117 334
22,465,320
87.5%
MIAX exchange group
5,328,742
2 314 111
130.3%
3,606,684
47.7%
5,328,742
2 314 111
130.3%
MIAX
1,839,655
997,597
84.4%
1,418,205
29.7%
1,839,655
997,597
84.4%
MIAX Pearl
1,573,617
1 138 230
38.3%
1,015,784
54.9%
1,573,617
1 138 230
38.3%
Emerald MIAX
1 915 471
178,285
974.4%
1,172,694
63.3%
1 915 471
178,285
974.4%
Share options market share for
MIAX exchange group, current month
Comparison since the beginning of the year
Share options market share
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
Dec 20
% Chg.
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
MIAX exchange group
12.65%
10.30%
22.8%
11.03%
14.7%
12.65%
10.30%
22.8%
MIAX
4.37%
4.44%
-1.6%
4.34%
0.7%
4.37%
4.44%
-1.6%
MIAX Pearl
3.74%
5.07%
-26.3%
3.11%
20.3%
3.74%
5.07%
-26.3%
Emerald MIAX
4.55%
0.79%
473.1%
3.58%
26.9%
4.55%
0.79%
473.1%
Share trading volume for
MIAX Pearl shares, current month
Comparison since the beginning of the year
Shares Shares (millions)
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
Dec 20
% Chg.
January the 21st
Jan 20
% Chg.
Trading days
19
21
22
19
21
US Equity Volume – Industry
296,004
N / A
N / A
242,181
22.2%
296,004
N / A
N / A
MIAX pearl volume
506
N / A
N / A
268
89.1%
506
N / A
N / A
MIAX Pearl ADV
27
N / A
N / A
12
118.9%
27
N / A
N / A
MIAX Pearl market share
0.17%
N / A
N / A
0.11%
54.7%
0.17%
N / A
N / A
January 2021 Market share and volume records:
miax
MIAX Exchange group share option registrations
Single day
Volume
8 077 071
January 2021
Monthly
Volume
101 246 102
January 2021
emerald miax
MIAX Emerald Stock Option Books
Single day
Market share
5.94%
January 27, 2021
Volume
2,780,300
January 27, 2021
Monthly
Market share
4.55%
January 2021
Volume
36,393,952
January 2021
For more information on MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.comor contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected].
Corporate communication contacts:
Natalie Kay, Karma Agency
215-790-7806
[email protected]
About MIAX
MIAX’s parent company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group), three national stock exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
The MIAX, MIAX Pearl, and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX’s state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional prorated pricing and allocation (MIAX) market structures, manufacturer-taker price and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) a hybrid market structure with manufacturer-taker pricing and prorated allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX serves as the exclusive trading venue for cash-settled options on SPIKES Volatility index (symbol: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).
Under the MIAX Pearl exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities offers its members best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has a manufacturer-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.
MIAX’s executive offices and national operations center are located at Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, Florida.
For more information, visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
Disclaimer and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state. or jurisdiction in which such offer; the solicitation or sale would be illegal. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are usually preceded by words such as ” may “,” future “,” plan “or” planned “,” will “or” should “,” planned “,” anticipate “,” draft “,” possibly “or” planned “. You are cautioned that these statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties which could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ. substantially from those projected. in forward-looking statements.
All third party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship or endorsement between the owners of such marks and the Company. Any reference by the Company to third-party brands is intended to identify the corresponding third-party products and / or services and should be considered as fair use by name under trademark law.
MIAX SOURCE
