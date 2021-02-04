‘I won’: Austinite exits roaming after 8-month stay in city-owned hotel





AUSTIN (KXAN) Eight months ago Jason Fleischman was on his deathbed. A cycle of hospitalizations had worn out the 46-year-old who lived under US Route 183 in North Austin. “I’ve done a lot of this damage to myself but, you know, I’m trying to recover,” Fleischman told KXAN. Jason Fleischman, 46, Fleischman now works part-time and signed a lease for his own apartment on Tuesday. As part of his recovery, Fleischman was brought to the former Country Inn & Suites. Originally purchased by the City of Austin for permanent supportive housing, the building was used as a protective lodge to house high-risk homeless people during the pandemic. Although protective lodges and permanent supportive housing serve different purposes, using motels to house homeless people during the pandemic is a first test of the city’s motel conversion strategy. Here, residents have access to on-site physical and mental health care. Fleischman now works part-time and on Tuesday signed a lease for his own apartment. “I won. I didn’t go to bed and decided to die. I decided to get up and seek more life,” he said. “If you really want help. L help is there. You have to do the leg work. “ Austin City Council votes to buy motel to house the homeless, defers vote to another

Austin City Council will vote on Thursday to buy a fourth hotel for permanent supportive housing, the Candlewood Suites in northwest Austin, which has been the subject of protests from homeowners and businesses in the area who question cost and location. If approved, the city would spend $ 9.5 million to add 80 units to its supply. The council last week approved the purchase of the Texas Bungalows & Suites for $ 6.7 million to add 65 units. Housing Focused Pay for Success Technical Assistance with Super User Support Services (2016) The three hotels already purchased as part of the city’s motel conversion strategy cost about $ 100,000 per unit up front. But one city-commissioned study found that the cost to society of a frequently homeless individual corresponds to this each year. The city estimates that the Candlewood Suites and Texas Bungalows & Suites would cost $ 25,000 per unit per year to maintain and operate the services as permanent supportive housing facilities. “While you see this shocking sticker, if you can see the other side, we are spending on hospital care and readmissions and on manpower that cannot be used,” said Dr Audrey Kuang, who is visiting pavilions of protection each week with its CommUnityCare Healthcare for the Homeless team. “It’s huge and the impact we’re seeing in such a short time is unprecedented.”

