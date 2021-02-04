Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares Canadian Stock Exchange: ZAIR

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OR THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY JURISDICTION TO DO SO CONSTITUTES A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (Zinc8 or the Business) (CSE: ZAIR) announces a marketed private placement offer (the Offer) for total proceeds of up to $ 10,000,000.

The Offer is being conducted as best it can and is being led by Raymond James Ltd. and Haywood Securities Inc. as co-directors and co-bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the Agents). The Company has agreed to grant the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agents at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering to $ 1,500,000. .

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on February 24, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree. Closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the signing of an agency agreement and obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, including regulatory approval. securities regulations and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE).

The net proceeds of the placement will be used for further research and development and commercialization of the Companys patented zinc-air battery system, business development, marketing, capital investments and general working capital requirements.

The shares issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, its possessions and other areas under its jurisdiction or in, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, a United States person, unless an exemption from registration is available. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a reliable low cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for safe and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8s technology, please visit: www.zinc8energy.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Zinc8 Energy Solutions which are based on the expectations of its management as well as on the assumptions made and information currently available to Zinc8 Energy Solutions which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (forward-looking statements). ) under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which relate to activities, events, results, results or developments that Zinc8 Storage foresees or expects to occur or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered as prospective. statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the terms and timing of the offering, the use of the net proceeds of the offering and obtaining regulatory approvals in connection with the closing of the offering; that Zinc8 can execute the development and marketing of a reliable zinc-air battery at low cost; that the Companys mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits; and that Zinc8 can help meet the needs for safe and reliable power. Zinc8 Energy Solutions believes that the important factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but there can be no assurance that such factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the fact that the Offer is not made for any reason whatsoever, including disinterest or market collapse, regulatory refusal and adverse change in the business of the company, or otherwise; that the Companys technology is not working as expected or not at all; that Companys technology is proving too expensive to implement on a large scale; that customers do not adapt Companys products because they are too complex, expensive, or do not match their current products or plans; Companys competitors may offer better or cheaper solutions for battery storage; general economic, market and business conditions; increased costs and expenses; inability to retain qualified employees; the company’s patents may not provide the protection intended and Zinc8 may infringe the patents of others; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s public disclosure documents, copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive and should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events. or otherwise, unless required. by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor any market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this version.

For more information please contact:

Encourage financial markets

Kristian Schneck / Eric Negraeff

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Ron MacDonald

Phone: 604.493.2004

Email: [email protected]