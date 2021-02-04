Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appears to reduce spread of coronavirus





Results from the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial show that the vaccine may actually help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in addition to effectively preventing infection. Recent findings from the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine trial imply that the vaccine may be effective in reducing transmission of the coronavirus. However, these results have not yet been peer reviewed – meaning scientists outside of the trials have not had the opportunity to review the full data set, which is considered a step. essential for scientific integrity. If the data is as presented, the results are encouraging: this would be the first time that a vaccine has had an impact on the transmission of a virus. Lily: Study finds COVID-19 vaccine can reduce virus transmission A d Researchers in the Oxford-AstraZeneca study took swabs from volunteers every week during the trials to see if the volunteers were able to spread the virus. Scientists found 67% fewer positive swabs among those who received the vaccine. The researchers also found that the first dose of the vaccine was 76% effective in preventing COVID-19 for three months, with even higher effectiveness after the second dose. This information is reassuring, particularly for Great Britain and other countries which have prioritized the administration of the first doses of the vaccine by postponing the second doses until later. I think there are two parts to this: one is protection between doses; the other is that with the larger gap between doses, the boost in immunity and protection after the second dose is greater, said Dr Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine group. More: UK says new study justifies postponing second vaccine against virus A d Britain became the first country to authorize the inexpensive and easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine AstraZenecas on December 30. The Oxford-AstraZeneca has not been cleared for widespread use in the United States like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The maker of AstraZeneca is expected to seek emergency use approval from the FDA as early as March – once data from additional large-scale trials in the United States becomes available. It is possible that the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines will also reduce the transmission of the virus, but their clinical trials were not designed to measure this, so we just don’t know. A d Dr Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, has made it clear that the priority of nations should be to administer vaccines at the same interval they were given during vaccine trials – at 21 days apart for Pfizer vaccines days apart for Moderna vaccines. This specific spacing allowed vaccines to be 95% effective during testing, and this is still the goal of widespread distribution. Michigan COVID-19 Vaccinations: How to find appointments, information on phases Local 4’s Dr Frank McGeorge answers questions about COVID vaccine

