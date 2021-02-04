Selling the stock market short

To some, the stock market is just a national Las Vegas, albeit run by a (arguably) more distinguished cast of characters. For others, the market provides an essential wealth storage function for far more than about half of all Americans who own stocks. For still others, the market serves as the nerve center of our country’s economy, directing capital to its best uses while improving the extent to which otherwise interested managers pursue the goals of shareholders and, therefore, the society.

Recent events may suggest that this big market is not that big for the two social functions that matter. Of course, the mission of hedge funds is to take informed risks. But when their information leads to a negative view of a company, the costs of selling the borrowed stocks can limit their ability to bear that risk. When the stock price goes in the opposite direction of their shorting (i.e. increases), short sellers need to increase the security they offer to stock lenders. This price can continue to rise and rise, unlike the long bet setting where the investor cannot lose more than the initial amount wagered. The end result is a bet that can be expensive to maintain. Like the GameStop share price skyrockets Due to the huge buying activity of a crowd of retail traders last week, Wall Street benefactors in the struggle to keep prices in line with fundamental values ​​have reached their limit. The price of GameStops stock, we are told, is now not tied the value of future cash flows that it is likely to generate for shareholders.

Given all of this, it is fair to question the extent to which the stock market fulfills its social functions. In particular, widespread overvaluation is a legitimate concern. But let’s not sell the stock market short.

The nerve center function of the markets should largely not be affected by these recent turmoil. The market fulfills this function by facilitating exchanges that capture information in prices, thereby improving the accuracy of stock prices. But stock prices don’t have to be accurate every minute, day, week, or even month for the market to do its job on this front. Instead, prices should simply reflect fundamental values ​​when it matters, such as when companies issue even more shares in the market. (The timing of key disclosure requirements imposed by core federal securities laws reflects this understanding, requiring only periodic disclosure and disclosure triggered by certain corporate events, rather than the continued sharing of all important information.)

Likewise, although high stock prices relative to, say, book value, generally give long-term shareholders and directors a sign of good management, management controllers GameStop are unlikely to see the current share price as such a signal if they have reason to believe it is at odds with reality.

Likewise, the market continues to perform its function of storing wealth. Even if the GameStop stock was in a diversified index, the chances of investors who store wealth to buy an index ETF that includes GameStop stock in the past week is the same as their chances of selling such an ETF. Of course, that’s a statement all else being equal. Yet we are told that everything else was far from equal. If GameStop stock is, in fact, unambiguously overvalued by the market due to a short tightening, one would think that even investors taking a passive approach would take this opportunity to sell GameStop stock at a high level. The result would be a transfer of wealth from members of the crowd to those who invest in accordance with the advice of the social sciences and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Plus, these long-term passive investors don’t need to borrow the stocks to sell them. They already have it. So they cannot be in a hurry in the short term. Given the scope of passive investing today, one would think that this sale would impact the price in a significant way in the long run. Indeed, this sale could already do just that.

This leaves us with the third and final market function. As far as the game is driven by the usefulness of players getting thrills and highs, it’s been a good week.

Certainly, the law could take a paternalistic approach and take new measures to protect the financial wealth of players. Calls from prominent politicians last week to protect mob access at the market, do the opposite for this group. More specifically, regulators could strengthen the capacity of markets to fulfill their two significant social functions. If members of the crowd made false or misleading statements in connection with securities transactions, the SEC and the Department of Justice could bring civil and criminal proceedings, respectively, under Section 10 (b) of the Securities Exchange Act.

Also, Section 9 (a)The prohibition on trading with the intention of varying the price to induce others to trade without a real investment objective can also be deployed, even if proof of someone’s state of mind is a considerable challenge. More generally, in the future, the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) may focus more on developing a market structure that alleviates some of the asymmetric costs associated with retaining negative sentiment in prices, reducing thus the risk of bubbles.

GameStop-style crowds are unlikely to prevent this central institution from performing its core functions, even as recent events have given investors, market watchers and regulators a lot to consider.

Kevin Haeberle is Professor of Law at William & Mary Law School and a member of itsCenter for Law and Markets. He is the author of the recent article, Investor protection tips for the new administration.