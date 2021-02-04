Yelp seeks to reduce San Francisco siege after 1,000 layoffs





Yelp is the latest tech company to downsize its San Francisco headquarters as the coronavirus pandemic and the shift to remote working reshape the local economy.

Most of the business journal’s 161,876-square-foot leases at 140 New Montgomery St. expire in October and all of the space has been listed as available.

“Once it is safe to return to our offices, we plan to continue operating with a significant portion of our team working remotely full-time, or for part of the week,” the company said. would reduce the need for Yelp office space. “We plan to continue to maintain our presence in the locations where we currently have offices, including our headquarters in San Francisco,” he added. The San Francisco Business Times first reported the availability of the rented space. Other companies such as Twitter, Levi Strauss and Dropbox have sublet part of their headquarters. Yelp is also reportedly looking to sublet offices in Chicago and New York, urban centers also affected by the pandemic. Yelp, which makes money selling marketing services to small businesses that its customers value, was one of the first companies to make massive layoffs during the pandemic last April, cutting 1,000 jobs and laying off 1,100 other employees, most of whom were recalled months later. The company had about 6,000 employees before the cuts. The Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Building, the 1924 tower that serves as the headquarters of Yelp, was the first large high-rise building south of Market. Yelp signed a lease in 2012 with the encouragement of then-mayor Ed Lee and tax credits, as part of a larger city hall effort to inspire many tech companies to grow as the city was recovering from the 2008 recession and moved into the building in 2013. The company has a smaller office two blocks away at 55 Hawthorne St. The city’s tech boom has become a hindrance for Yelp and other businesses as the cost of living made recruiting more difficult. Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman has supported housing groups and legislation with mixed success, and the company has grown in low-cost cities like Phoenix. Yelp will release its fourth quarter results next week. From July to September, the company reported a loss of $ 1 million. Revenue reached $ 221 million, down 16% from the previous year, but up 31% from the previous quarter. “Yelp’s third quarter results demonstrate the tremendous resilience of our business,” Stoppelman said in a November statement. Roland Li is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @rolandlisf







