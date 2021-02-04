Developer sues Foxconn for breach of contract over stalled Wisconsin project





Three years after pledging to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and create 13,000 Wisconsin jobs that still haven’t materialized, Taiwanese tech company Foxconn is being sued by a real estate company for not have kept their promises. The lawsuit, filed in Racine County Circuit Court by Daniel Hintz and Hintz Real Estate Development Co., also names Racine County and the village of Mount Pleasant, which spent millions of dollars on upfront investments, including infrastructure and land acquisition for the project. since 2017. Foxconn originally proposed a “Gen 10.5” facility that would manufacture the latest high-tech LCD monitors in Mount Pleasant. In return, the state’s GOP leaders signed a $ 3 billion tax incentive deal based on job creation. At the local and regional levels, Mount Pleasant and Racine County created a Tax Increase Funding District in 2017 to pay for a $ 764 million investment to support the Foxconn Project. Public investment was then increased to 911 million dollars. Foxconn has changed his plans several times and has not been clear on what he is building or how many people he will employ. For this reason, the state asked the company to renegotiate its contract. It hasn’t happened yet. Foxconn has not yet received any state tax credit. The new lawsuit alleges that Foxconn “lost municipalities and their citizens the expected benefits of the promised development … an amount measured in billions of dollars,” according to the complaint. Subscribe to the daily news! Stay informed with the WPR electronic newsletter. Hintz, from Caledonia, is asking for a jury trial. The lawsuit seeks damages which include $ 200 million for the acquisition of land; $ 185 million for the construction of water and sewer pipes and $ 12 million for roads to be paid by Foxconn to municipalities. Foxconn representatives and city officials could not be reached immediately for comment on Wednesday evening. Hintz’s family own around 430 acres of land in Caledonia, next to the Foxconn site. In an interview in 2017, he said he hoped Foxconn’s success would dramatically increase the value of his property. Foxconn has built three structures in Mount Pleasant so far. A 120,000 square foot storage facility was built in 2018. Last year a 1 million square foot building intended for manufacturing was constructed but will be used for storage, according to a memo written in October by Joel Brennan, secretary with the Department of Administration. Currently, a globe-shaped structure is under construction at the site, which the company says will house a network operations center. At a Milwaukee Press Club event on Jan. 12, Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said she didn’t know what the building was used for. Members of the group, A Better Mt. Pleasant, said the Gen 10.5 plant originally promised by Foxconn would have required 10,000 construction workers for several years and employed thousands more when opened. “Foxconn’s disappointing efforts created a total of 281 jobs in 2019, well below their goal of 2,080 full-time jobs,” the group said in a press release. “It is unlikely that Foxconn will ever employ more than 1,500 full-time employees, who will be relegated primarily to low-level assembly jobs. Far from a technological pole promised to be the “eighth wonder of the world”. “

