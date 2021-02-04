Neil Jacobson Secures IPO of $ 200 Million Acquisitive Music Company Now Traded on NYSE





Last month, Music Business Worldwide revealed that longtime Geffen Records chairman Neil Jacobson was preparing a major IPO of a new music company in the United States. According to a SPAC S-1 prospectus obtained by MBW for Jacobsons new company, The Music Acquisition Corporation, the executive planned to raise $ 200 million (potentially up to $ 230 million) via an impending IPO on the stock exchange. from New York. So far, everything is going as planned. Jacobson’s company confirmed yesterday (February 2) that he had valued his IPO of 20 million units at $ 10 each. The Music Acquisition Corporation then floated on the NYSE this morning (February 3) under the symbol TMAC.U. TMAC.U is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and is seeking acquisitions in the world of music rights and music technology. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as associate bookkeepers for the IPO. The company gave the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3 million additional units at the IPO price ($ 10) to cover over-allotments, if any (which would bring its total increase to $ 230 million). According to a press release announcing the IPO price, each TMAC.U unit consisted of one Class A common share and half a redeemable warrant. Each entire warrant may be exercised to purchase one Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols TMAC and TMAC WS, respectively. The offer is expected to close on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Jacobson’s Music Acquisition Corporation is described in a press release as “a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, stock exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or consolidation. similar companies with one or more companies ”. He adds that The Music Acquisition Corporation will target companies “that are directly or indirectly related to the music industry, with particular emphasis on companies where the significant strategic and operational expertise of the company and its long-standing position within of the music industry will be of value. additive proposal to potential target companies ”. In The Music Acquisition Corporation’s S-1 Brief, which you can read in full here, the company highlights four distinct acquisition target areas, all of which meet at the intersection of music and technology. These four target areas are: Audio content: We plan to explore potential target companies serving content creators, intellectual property owners and consumers by opening up new opportunities for content discovery and monetization. The depth and breadth of our relationships across the audio industry, including recorded music labels and music publishers, streaming platforms, podcasting platforms, voice platforms, agencies and others emerging platforms, position us to uniquely research and assess opportunities for potential targets in this industry.

