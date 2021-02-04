Market Ahead, February 4: Everything You Need To Know Before The Opening Bell





The formidable three-day rally in benchmarks, where Sensex and Nifty hit new records, could come to a halt on Thursday amid weak global markets. As of 7:20 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 9 points lower at 14,820, indicating a flat to negative start for Indian markets. Meanwhile, volatility is likely due to the weekly expiration, third quarter numbers and specific equity action in the market. During the overnight session, US markets ended mixed with Dow and S & P500 extending their gains to day three after a strong rally in Alphabet shares after strong numbers for the December quarter. However, weakness in Amazon.com stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12%, the S&P 500 by 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.02%. Meanwhile, in Asia, markets have come under pressure as a mixed session on Wall Street gave investors little immediate reason to increase their risk positions in the wake of the recent social media chaos in the business. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 index fell 0.34% at the start of trading and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.35%. Kospi of South Korea lost 1.03%. In oil markets, crude prices continued to climb after OPEC + said it would continue to push to quickly eliminate the surplus left by the pandemic. The OPEC + panel made no mention of the policy change, which calls on most members to keep supplies stable in February and the main Saudi exporter to voluntarily cut production by 1 million barrels per day this month. and the next one. In other news, commenting on India’s 2021 budget, global rating agency Moody’s said the Union budget focuses on higher capital spending, financial sector reforms and sales assets, which will help stimulate growth and provide credit support to the fiscal position will likely remain a major credit challenge over the medium term. The agency expects India’s nominal GDP growth to increase by nearly 17% in FY 2021, above the 14.4% set in the 2021 Union budget. Now, a look at the stock specific developments that are likely to influence the market today: SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, HPCL, NTPC, Tata Power, Godrej Properties and Zee Entertainment are among 105 companies that are expected to release their December quarter numbers today. Most analysts expect SBI’s after-tax profit to decline between 15% and 58% on an annual basis in the quarter under review, while they expect the lender’s loan portfolio to decline. PSU grows by 7% per year and approximately 3% per quarter. Bharti Airtel posted consolidated net profit of Rs 854 crore in the third quarter of December FY21, after six consecutive quarters of losses. It also reported the highest consolidated quarterly revenue on record of Rs 26,518 crore, up 24.2% year-on-year (year-on-year). The company’s board of directors has also approved fundraising plans of up to Rs 7,500 crore. Sebi has banned Kishore Biyani and certain other Future Retail promoters in the securities market for a year from engaging in insider trading on the company’s shares. Prakash Chandra Bisht resigned as CFO of Jubilant FoodWorks wef on February 15, 2021. Berry Creek Investment and Gray Birch Investment on Wednesday sold more than 19 lakh shares of multiplex chain operator PVR which are worth over Rs 293 crore through open market transactions. In a separate transaction, 10 lakh shares of PVR were recovered by Société Générale-ODI. Finally, an update on the primary market. Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust’s initial public offering was subscribed at 15 percent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.

