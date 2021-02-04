Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Price of $ 250 Million Initial Public Offering | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 3, 2021 –
Novus Capital Corporation II (the Company) today announced the price of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $ 10.00 per unit. The units are expected to begin trading on February 4, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NXU.U.
Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one-third of a redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50. ‘action. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXU and NXU WS, respectively.
Cowen and Company, LLC is acting as the sole accounting manager of the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45 day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offer is expected to close around February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 3, 2021. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, where it is available from Cowen and Company, LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention Prospectus, Email: [email protected], Phone: (833) 297-2926.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions.
About Novus Capital Corporation II
Novus Capital Corporation II is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or several companies. The company is led by Robert J. Laikin and Larry Paulson, who have significant hands-on experience helping high-tech companies optimize their existing and new growth initiatives by leveraging information from rich data assets and intellectual property. which already exist in most advanced technologies. companies. The Company intends to focus its efforts on evaluating business combination opportunities in the smart technological innovations market. Specifically, the company intends to target companies that are at the forefront of high technology and enable the future evolution of smart technologies, 5G communication, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, space computing, cloud analytics, machine learning, hardware and software distribution, value adding custom logistics services, sustainable smart city systems and sustainable agriculture technologies, or AgTech . The board of directors and management of the company intend to take environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, factors into account as part of their analysis of target companies. ESG principles are the three central factors for measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or a company. These criteria make it possible to better determine the future financial performance of companies. The company is an emerging growth company within the meaning of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups law of 2012.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the intended use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from statements. forward-looking statements, including those set out in the risk factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus of the company’s initial public offering. Copies of these documents can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly post any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which a statement is based, except as required by law.
