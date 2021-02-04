Parler CEO fired after ‘constant resistance’ inside Conservative-friendly siteExBulletin

toggle legend Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Speak, the far-right pro-social media site that was taken offline after violent mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol, has fired its CEO.

John Matze said the company had removed him from his role as chief executive, but he did not cite a specific reason.

Matze said Tory donor Rebekah Mercer, who controls Parler’s board of directors, immediately ended her post on Friday.

“I was not involved in this decision,” Matze, 27, based in Henderson, Nevada, wrote in a statement.

“This has been the real American dream: from an idea for a salon to a company of considerable value,” Matze said in the statement. “I’m not saying goodbye, just so long yet.”

In a separate message to NPR, Matze claimed there was a dispute with Mercer over the extent to which Speaking would lead to his openness to free speech. He said if the business was to be successful, Parler would have cracked down on domestic terrorists and all groups that incite violence.

“I have been silent as a result,” said Matze.

Parler did not return a request for comment. Attempts to contact Mercer for comment have failed.

In recent months, Parler has grown in popularity for its more lax approach to online speech. It became the most downloaded free app on iPhones following the dismantling of Facebook and Twitter by former President Donald Trump. Officials at Talk said the site has grown to around 15 million users, but the surge in new growth among loyalists of Trump and other conservatives has been short-lived.

Apple and Google started Talking outside of smartphone app stores. Then Amazon dealt the fatal blow by pulling down on its web hosting services.

As researchers and reporters surfaced numerous reports showing how Parler was used as a preparation site for the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, Matze hit back, claiming Parler was unfairly distinguished. Facebook, Twitter and other more traditional platforms have also been used to rally support for the “save America” ​​and “stop the robbery” rally in Washington which turned into a riot on Capitol Hill, Matze argued. .

Parler took to federal court in Seattle to sue Amazon, claiming the tech giant severed its contract with Parler by abruptly terminating the service and that Amazon was abusing its market power by effectively shutting down a fledgling tech company. .

But the federal judge handling the case, in a preliminary ruling, sided with Amazon, saying it was actually Parler who violated the terms of a contract by failing to suppress the inflammatory speech that had been reported by Amazon.

Parler had a backlog of around 26,000 abuse reports that he did not follow up on, Amazon lawyers wrote in a filing.

Founded in 2018, Parler is one of many so-called alternative social media sites that are taking a more laissez-faire approach to online content, just as big platforms like Facebook and Twitter have moved in the opposite direction in trying to regulate the rapid proliferation of disinformation, harassment and violent rhetoric.

Many conservatives believe social media companies are biased against them when it comes to content control, but there is no definitive evidence to support this claim.

Rebekah Mercer, who controls Parler’s board of directors and was one of the company’s early investors, is a major donor to conservative causes, including Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Mercer and Matze have long portrayed themselves as online underdogs trying to challenge Big Tech’s inordinate power over online discourse, especially conservative voices.

This shared vision of overthrowing the powers of big tech companies appears to have been strained recently, according to Matze’s statement.

“Over the past few months, I have encountered constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech, and my vision of how the Parler site should be run,” Matze wrote. “For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe to be a more effective approach to content moderation. Over the past few weeks, I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles. to make the Parler site work, but at this point the future of Parler is no longer in my hands. ”

While participants in the Jan.6 riots used Facebook and Twitter to organize, Parler appears to have played a singular role in planning the siege and chronicling the violence that engulfed the Capitol, according to a review of the videos and other articles from ProPublica.

Since Parler went offline, other alternative platforms like MeWe and Gab, and encrypted messaging service Telegram, have seen a large influx of new users looking for like-minded people who also avoid Facebook and Twitter. .

NPR technical correspondent Shannon Bond contributed to this report.