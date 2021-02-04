Business
Parler CEO fired after ‘constant resistance’ inside Conservative-friendly siteExBulletin
Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Speak, the far-right pro-social media site that was taken offline after violent mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol, has fired its CEO.
John Matze said the company had removed him from his role as chief executive, but he did not cite a specific reason.
Matze said Tory donor Rebekah Mercer, who controls Parler’s board of directors, immediately ended her post on Friday.
“I was not involved in this decision,” Matze, 27, based in Henderson, Nevada, wrote in a statement.
“This has been the real American dream: from an idea for a salon to a company of considerable value,” Matze said in the statement. “I’m not saying goodbye, just so long yet.”
In a separate message to NPR, Matze claimed there was a dispute with Mercer over the extent to which Speaking would lead to his openness to free speech. He said if the business was to be successful, Parler would have cracked down on domestic terrorists and all groups that incite violence.
“I have been silent as a result,” said Matze.
Parler did not return a request for comment. Attempts to contact Mercer for comment have failed.
In recent months, Parler has grown in popularity for its more lax approach to online speech. It became the most downloaded free app on iPhones following the dismantling of Facebook and Twitter by former President Donald Trump. Officials at Talk said the site has grown to around 15 million users, but the surge in new growth among loyalists of Trump and other conservatives has been short-lived.
Apple and Google started Talking outside of smartphone app stores. Then Amazon dealt the fatal blow by pulling down on its web hosting services.
As researchers and reporters surfaced numerous reports showing how Parler was used as a preparation site for the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, Matze hit back, claiming Parler was unfairly distinguished. Facebook, Twitter and other more traditional platforms have also been used to rally support for the “save America” and “stop the robbery” rally in Washington which turned into a riot on Capitol Hill, Matze argued. .
Parler took to federal court in Seattle to sue Amazon, claiming the tech giant severed its contract with Parler by abruptly terminating the service and that Amazon was abusing its market power by effectively shutting down a fledgling tech company. .
But the federal judge handling the case, in a preliminary ruling, sided with Amazon, saying it was actually Parler who violated the terms of a contract by failing to suppress the inflammatory speech that had been reported by Amazon.
Parler had a backlog of around 26,000 abuse reports that he did not follow up on, Amazon lawyers wrote in a filing.
Founded in 2018, Parler is one of many so-called alternative social media sites that are taking a more laissez-faire approach to online content, just as big platforms like Facebook and Twitter have moved in the opposite direction in trying to regulate the rapid proliferation of disinformation, harassment and violent rhetoric.
Many conservatives believe social media companies are biased against them when it comes to content control, but there is no definitive evidence to support this claim.
Rebekah Mercer, who controls Parler’s board of directors and was one of the company’s early investors, is a major donor to conservative causes, including Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Mercer and Matze have long portrayed themselves as online underdogs trying to challenge Big Tech’s inordinate power over online discourse, especially conservative voices.
This shared vision of overthrowing the powers of big tech companies appears to have been strained recently, according to Matze’s statement.
“Over the past few months, I have encountered constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech, and my vision of how the Parler site should be run,” Matze wrote. “For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe to be a more effective approach to content moderation. Over the past few weeks, I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles. to make the Parler site work, but at this point the future of Parler is no longer in my hands. ”
While participants in the Jan.6 riots used Facebook and Twitter to organize, Parler appears to have played a singular role in planning the siege and chronicling the violence that engulfed the Capitol, according to a review of the videos and other articles from ProPublica.
Since Parler went offline, other alternative platforms like MeWe and Gab, and encrypted messaging service Telegram, have seen a large influx of new users looking for like-minded people who also avoid Facebook and Twitter. .
NPR technical correspondent Shannon Bond contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]