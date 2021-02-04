United Wholesale Mortgage Achieves Record Loan Volume in 2020





United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. On Wednesday posted a profit of $ 3.38 billion in 2020, more than seven times its bottom line from last year, as low interest rates boosted refinancing activity. Pontiac-based mortgage lender has shared financial results for the first time since going public last month on the New York Stock Exchange in $ 16.1 billion merger with a blank check company . It closed 69% more origins volume, a key market indicator, than in 2019, for a record $ 182.5 billion. This volume places UWM, the nation’s largest wholesale mortgage lender that provides loans exclusively through mortgage brokers, as the 4th largest global initiations nationwide behind Rocket Companies Inc., Wells Fargo & Co . according to industry news website UWM shares were trading up more than 2% after Wednesday’s close of more than 10%. The company predicted it would close lending volume between $ 52 billion and $ 57 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of up to 34.4%. Refinances made up 76% of UWM’s 2020 mix to nearly $ 140 billion, a 141% year-over-year increase. The remaining volume of nearly $ 43 billion came from purchases, which actually fell almost 14% year-over-year, despite existing home sales in 2020 reaching their highest level since 2006, according to the National Association of Real Estate Agents. UWM closed the last three months of the year with net income of $ 1.37 billion, eight times that of the fourth quarter of 2019 with an increase in the profit margin on the sale to 3.05% from 1, 1%. The origins volume totaled $ 54.7 billion, an increase of 71%. The company ended the year with $ 1.22 billion in cash and cash equivalents, eight times more than it had in 2020. Now public, UWM will use access to public capital to invest in technology to make the mortgage process more efficient, said UWM CEO Mat Ishbia. Last year, the company launched its InTouch mobile app that allows brokers to go from underwriting to liquidating the loan. It has also enhanced its online mortgage app called Blink + to serve as a point of sale, loan origination system, and customer relationship manager for its brokers. The non-bank lender also completed work to connect its headquarters built in 2018 to a south campus and acquired a building nearby for additional offices. The company now has more than 8,000 employees, compared to 4,907 at the end of 2019. We are very proud of what we have accomplished in 2020, but we have shifted our focus to 2021 and beyond, ”Ishbia said in a press release. technology and service as we have always done, but also the ability to take advantage of higher profit opportunities when they are available or return excess cash to our shareholders. “ Ishbia will hold an investor call on Thursday at 10 a.m. Crosstown’s rival, Rocket, the nation’s biggest initiator, is expected to release its annual financial results on February 25. It closed $ 323 billion in mortgage lending last year, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. [email protected] Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

