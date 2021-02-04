Source AP: McKinsey to pay $ 573 million for role in opioid crisis





McKinsey did not immediately respond to a call or email from the AP on Wednesday night. Without naming McKinsey, attorneys general at least in North Carolina and West Virginia have scheduled announcements Thursday morning regarding the opioid crisis. And Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement that the state would file a consent decree on Thursday involving McKinsey, which would result in corporate reforms and more than $ 13 million to Washington state for the opioid treatment, prevention and recovery efforts. Ferguson said this was separate from the multi-state agreement. Most of the national settlement money, which was first reported by The New York Times, would be sent to states in less than a year and would be used to alleviate the national overdose crisis. Prescription opioids and illegal opioids such as heroin and illicit fentanyl combined have been linked to the deaths of more than 470,000 Americans since 2000. And the epidemic has worsened amid the coronavirus pandemic. State and local governments have taken legal action in recent years against companies that manufacture and sell prescription opioids for their role in the crisis. But going after a consulting firm is a new wrinkle in litigation. McKinsey has provided documents used in legal proceedings regarding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, some of which describe its efforts to help the company try to supercharge opioid sales in 2013, as the response to the overdose crisis has had a negative impact on prescribing. Documents made public in the Purdue proceedings last year include emails sent by McKinsey. A in 2008, a year after the company first pleaded guilty to opioid-related crimes, said board members, including a member of the Sackler family, blessed him for doing everything what he deemed necessary to save the business. Purdue is in bankruptcy court trying to settle the lawsuits against him. The company has proposed a settlement that could be worth $ 10 billion over time. Last year, the company also pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a settlement with the federal government. Purdue and members of the Sackler family, owners of the company, have agreed to pay the U.S. government $ 225 million as part of the deal. A group of the largest drug distribution companies as well as drug maker Johnson & Johnson have also been working on a national regulation. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos