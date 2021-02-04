London Stock Exchange boss vows to become the world’s trading center

David Schwimmer jokes that normally he has no trouble making dinner reservations at the best restaurants.

For the affable and self-deprecating CEO of the venerable 300-year-old London Stock Exchange, sharing a name with one of the stars of the comedy Friends is a fluke.

Most of the time when the other Schwimmer made people laugh, the LSE boss was in Moscow making deals for his former employer Goldman Sachs in newly capitalist Russia.

Out of sight: LSE boss David Schwimmer has been strangely anonymous since taking over from top-tier predecessor Xavier Rolet nearly two years ago

Schwimmer has been eerily anonymous since taking over from his top-tier predecessor Xavier Rolet almost two years ago.

The latter left after a fierce dispute over the failure of the merger with Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

As the leader of one of the city’s great pillars, Schwimmer, 52, was largely confined to the barracks as he relentlessly pursued a larger and much more alluring world prize in the form of the Plate – Trading form and analytical power Refinitiv, the market arm of this was Reuters.

The timing of the $ 20 billion deal on the last trading day in January couldn’t be better as the City are going it alone outside the European Union.

In his first interview since closing the deal, the Yale graduate and Harvard Law School alumnus is enthusiastic.

‘We think so [the transformed LSE] is going to be a tremendous result for the markets, for market players and shareholders. It will be a global company with capabilities across multiple asset classes.

“It will be an international company headquartered in London and we will be able to work with companies, insurers and governments around the world.

“We will be present in 70 countries and serve customers in twice that number.

“We’re going to have thousands of people in America, thousands of people in Europe, thousands of people in Asia.”

Schwimmer’s palpable enthusiasm for being part of Britain’s global project should resonate in Downing Street.

The Refinitiv deal goes against the idea that, cut off from the European Union, London’s status as one of the world’s largest financial centers will be diminished.

The boss of the LSE despises the attitude that Brussels takes towards the City now that we are outside the EU.

He finds it baffling that while EU regulators “ have granted equivalency to the markets of New York, Hong Kong and Australia, they have chosen, I think for Brexit policy, not to grant equivalence to locations in the UK ”.

In his opinion, this is even more bizarre since, at present, Britain is “more” equivalent than other shopping centers.

A New Yorker, who moved to London in 2018 to take on the role of LSE, he spent most of his years at Goldman Sachs developing market infrastructure around the world.

As with so many newcomers from overseas to Britain, he seems more attached to city and London life than some of the old guard.

He chose to settle himself, his wife and his two sons in the center of the city.

Schwimmer’s first tangible experience of potentially disruptive behavior from the EU came last month when trading in around 5 billion euro-denominated stocks such as Santander migrated from the LSE to exchanges based on the continent.

Schwimmer said the LSE is fully prepared for this and has set up a version of its proprietary Turquoise multilateral trading platform in Amsterdam to trade shares in the EU.

The Refinitiv deal goes against the idea that, cut off from the European Union, London’s status as one of the world’s major financial centers will be diminished

He suggests that the big loser in this brawl is Europe itself as there is “fragmentation of liquidity which is bad for the market” and this “will make trading more expensive for buyers and sellers”.

When the LSE initially announced its groundbreaking deal to buy Refinitiv from New York-based investment management firm Blackstone, it was widely criticized for offering the private equity colossus an easy profit.

Schwimmer disputes the analysis, arguing that the first year of ownership, the deal is expected to add 30% to profits.

In its ambition to establish a greater international presence, Schwimmer wants to facilitate the IPO of British and foreign technology start-ups in London.

City’s recent queue of public offerings, including The Hut Group, Dr Martens and Moonpig, has rekindled belief in London as a good place to bring businesses to market and build groundbreaking tech unicorn businesses valued at over a billion dollars.

In particular, Schwimmer would like to relax the listing rules so that technology companies can obtain premium listings and a potential place in the FTSE 100 equity index without having to abandon a structure with a dominant founding shareholder.

Currently, at least 25 percent of the shares of a new float must be offered to outside investors.

“We believe it is important to maintain very high standards of corporate governance,” says Schwimmer. But London needs to be “more in tune with other jurisdictions” like New York and Hong Kong.

The LSE’s idea of ​​bridging the gap is a “sunset clause” that places a time limit on two-tier type action structures.

Schwimmer doesn’t hide his frustration with some of the hurdles he faces as he seeks to bring “great companies” to the market.

He politely criticizes the Investment Association (IA), which represents the UK’s traditional long funds, which opposed any relaxation of its submission to former EU commissioner Lord Hill’s formal review on the requirements of enrollment in London in the post-Brexit era.

He says, “Many AI members are acquiring shares in double-class companies in other markets around the world, including New York, Hong Kong and elsewhere. We therefore fear that we will be coerced into our own market by people who take an ideological approach to corporate governance.

Much of the past year for Schwimmer has been spent convincing investors of the wisdom of the Refinitiv deal and guiding it through formidable regulatory hurdles from Beijing to Brussels.

Most of this was done at home during the Covid-19 era.

Schwimmer has only been in the Stock Exchange offices in Paternoster Square in the heart of the city for four days, all in September since the first lockdown began in March 2020.

The business “works well remotely,” he says.

But he can’t wait to be back in the thick of it as the 17th century exchange rediscovers its global mojo.