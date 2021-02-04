Cognizant Q4 revenue down 3% to $ 4.2 billion

BENGALURU : Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. posted revenue of $ 4.2 billion on Thursday, down 3% year-over-year for the fourth quarter ended December, which included the impact of an early exit from a commitment client and some content services.

The company follows the calendar year.

The adjusted margin for the fourth quarter narrowed to 12.3% from 17% in the same quarter of the previous year.

We’ve accomplished a lot over the past year with our customers and talented people in mind, ”said Brian Humphries, President and CEO of Cognizant. After strengthening our portfolio and anticipating the exit of a major commitment in financial services, we enter 2021 reinvigorated by our growing business momentum, our investments in our future and our vision to become the technological services partner of choice for clients of the whole world. “

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company expects its first quarter revenue to rise 1-2% in constant currency to $ 4.34 billion to $ 4.38 billion, assuming a positive currency impact estimated at 180 basis points and a negative impact of 85 basis points from the exit of certain content services.

Full year 2021 revenue is expected to grow 4-7% in constant currency to $ 17.6-18.1 billion, assuming an estimated positive currency impact of 150 basis points and a negative impact 30 basis points from the release of certain content services.

Digital business revenue grew 13% year-over-year and contributed 42% of the company’s total revenue.

Humphries said the demand environment was strong this year. In fact, we are on track to recruit more new hires in the first quarter than ever before as we increase our recruiting capacity to meet our growth plans for 2021 and beyond. “

Financial services revenue (31.2% of revenue) was down 11.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates due to lower banking and insurance activities. The growth of regional banks and retail banking was offset by the early exit from customer engagement, which had a negative impact of 730 basis points on our revenues in this segment.

Healthcare (30.3% of revenue) grew 3.3% year-on-year at constant exchange rates driven by growth in both healthcare and life sciences. Healthcare performance improved, driven by strength in paying customers and sales of software licenses. In life sciences, strength in pharmaceutical customers was partially offset by weakness in medical device customers.

Revenue from products and resources (22.7% of revenue) was down 2.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates driven by retail, consumer goods, travel customers and hospitality particularly affected by the pandemic, partially offset by double-digit constant exchange rate growth in industry, logistics, energy and utilities.

Communications, Media & Technology revenue (15.8% of revenue) increased 3.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates including a negative impact of 790 basis points the exit of certain content-related services, driven by double-digit constant currency growth in technology and communications and media, which benefited from recent acquisitions.