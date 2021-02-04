Business
Cognizant Q4 revenue down 3% to $ 4.2 billion
BENGALURU : Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. posted revenue of $ 4.2 billion on Thursday, down 3% year-over-year for the fourth quarter ended December, which included the impact of an early exit from a commitment client and some content services.
The company follows the calendar year.
The adjusted margin for the fourth quarter narrowed to 12.3% from 17% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Read also | The health boost is just a mirage
We’ve accomplished a lot over the past year with our customers and talented people in mind, ”said Brian Humphries, President and CEO of Cognizant. After strengthening our portfolio and anticipating the exit of a major commitment in financial services, we enter 2021 reinvigorated by our growing business momentum, our investments in our future and our vision to become the technological services partner of choice for clients of the whole world. “
The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company expects its first quarter revenue to rise 1-2% in constant currency to $ 4.34 billion to $ 4.38 billion, assuming a positive currency impact estimated at 180 basis points and a negative impact of 85 basis points from the exit of certain content services.
Full year 2021 revenue is expected to grow 4-7% in constant currency to $ 17.6-18.1 billion, assuming an estimated positive currency impact of 150 basis points and a negative impact 30 basis points from the release of certain content services.
Digital business revenue grew 13% year-over-year and contributed 42% of the company’s total revenue.
Humphries said the demand environment was strong this year. In fact, we are on track to recruit more new hires in the first quarter than ever before as we increase our recruiting capacity to meet our growth plans for 2021 and beyond. “
Financial services revenue (31.2% of revenue) was down 11.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates due to lower banking and insurance activities. The growth of regional banks and retail banking was offset by the early exit from customer engagement, which had a negative impact of 730 basis points on our revenues in this segment.
Healthcare (30.3% of revenue) grew 3.3% year-on-year at constant exchange rates driven by growth in both healthcare and life sciences. Healthcare performance improved, driven by strength in paying customers and sales of software licenses. In life sciences, strength in pharmaceutical customers was partially offset by weakness in medical device customers.
Revenue from products and resources (22.7% of revenue) was down 2.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates driven by retail, consumer goods, travel customers and hospitality particularly affected by the pandemic, partially offset by double-digit constant exchange rate growth in industry, logistics, energy and utilities.
Communications, Media & Technology revenue (15.8% of revenue) increased 3.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates including a negative impact of 790 basis points the exit of certain content-related services, driven by double-digit constant currency growth in technology and communications and media, which benefited from recent acquisitions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]