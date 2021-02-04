Loncor closes first tranche of private placement financing Toronto Stock Exchange: LN

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, February 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Loncor Resources Inc. (“Loncor“or the”Business“) (TSX:” LN “; OTCQX:” LONCF; FSE: “LO51”) is pleased to announce that, following its press release dated January 22, 2021, it has closed a first tranche of its financing by private placement without broker (the “Funding“) for 8,000,000 units of the Company (the Units) at a price of C $ 0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of C $ 4,000,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Mandate“) of the Company, each warrant entitling its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the exercise price of Cdn $ 0.75 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the financing. A total of 1,400,000 units were The Company expects to close the balance of the financing (up to 2,000,000 units at a price of C $ 0.50 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C $ 1,000,000) on the week next.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the financing to continue exploration and development of the Companys Imbo project (including the completion of the current drilling program at the Adumbi gold deposit and, following this program, the completion of preliminary economic assessment of Adumbi and its neighboring fields) and for general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act), or the securities laws of any state in the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act) unless registered under the US Securities Act Act and applicable state securities laws or in accordance with an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Loncor Resources Inc.

Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company specializing in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the DRC). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience operating in the DRC. Ngayu has many positive indicators based on geology, artisanal activity, encouraging drilling results and an existing gold resource base. The area is located 220 kilometers southwest of the Kibali gold mine, which is operated by Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD). In 2019, Kibali produced a record gold production of 814,000 ounces at all-inclusive sustaining costs of US $ 693 / oz. Barrick has highlighted the Ngayu Greenstone Belt as an area of ​​particular interest for exploration and is set to gain 65% of any find in approximately 2,000 km2 from Loncor soil in the Ngayu greenstone belt they are exploring. Pursuant to the joint venture agreements between Loncor and Barrick, Barrick manages and finances exploration on said property until the completion of a pre-feasibility study on any gold discovery that meets Barrick’s investment criteria. In a recent announcement, Barrick highlighted six prospective drill targets and began confirmatory drilling in 2020. Subject to the DRC’s freehold interest requirements, Barrick would earn 65% of any discovery, with Loncor holding the balance of 35%. From that moment, Loncor will have to finance its share in proportion to the discovery in order to maintain its 35% stake or to be diluted.

In addition to Barrick’s joint ventures, certain parcels of land in the Ngayu Belt surrounding and including the Adumbi and Makapela deposits have been retained by Loncor and are not part of any joint venture with Barrick. Barrick has certain pre-emptive rights over the Makapela deposit. Adumbi and two neighboring deposits hold an inferred mineral resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold (30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g / t Au), 84.68% of this resource being attributable to Loncor via its 84.68% stake in the project. The Loncors Makapela deposit (which is 100% owned by Loncor) has an indicated mineral resource of 614,200 ounces of gold (2.20 million tonnes at 8.66 g / t Au) and an inferred mineral resource of 549,600 ounces of gold. ‘gold (3.22 million tonnes at 5.30 g / t Au).

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX / LSE: “RSG”) owns 26% of the outstanding shares of Loncor and holds a preferential subscription right to maintain its pro rata stake in Loncor following completion by Loncor of any proposed share offer.

Additional information on Loncor and its projects is available on Loncor’s website at www.loncor.com.

Warning to U.S. investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SECOND“) permits US mining companies, in their SEC filings, to disclose only mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Certain terms are used by the company, such as” Indicated Resources “and” alleged “.”, which SEC guidelines strictly prohibit companies registered in the United States from including in their SEC filings. U.S. investors are urged to carefully review the disclosure in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, File No. 001-35124, which can be secured with the Company or on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that deal with activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will occur or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the financing balance, the proposed use of the proceeds of the financing, potential mineralization, drilling and other exploration activities under joint venture agreements with Barrick, potential gold discoveries, mineral resource estimates, drilling targets, exploration results and future exploration and development) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the Company’s current expectations or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, it there can be no guarantees that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the financing balance, the possibility that future exploration results (including drilling) or development is not in line with society’s expectations, the possibility of drilling programs being delayed, the company’s business could be affected by the continued spread of the recent generalized outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a new strain of the coronavirus ( COVID-19), including the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing, risks associated with the exploration phase of the Company’s properties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing required in the future, failure to establish estimated mineral resources (the Company’s mineral resource figures are estimates and no assurance cannot be given that the indicated gold levels will be produced), changes in the world gold market or stock markets, political developments in the DRC, gold recoveries being lower than indicated by tests metallurgical tests performed to date (there is no guarantee that gold recoveries in small-scale laboratory tests will be duplicated in large tests under conditions or during production), exchange rate fluctuations, inflation, changes regulations affecting the Company’s activities, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required project approvals, uncertainties related to the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data and other risks disclosed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F dated April 6, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information is only valid as of the date on which it is provided and, unless required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether to as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and, therefore, one should not place undue reliance on such information due to the uncertainty inherent in such information. -this.

