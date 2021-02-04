Paris Stock Exchange 2020 turnover: SOG





Blagnac, France, February 03rd2021 at 5.35 p.m., Montreal, Canada 2020 turnover: 33.5% drop: 123.1 M SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative mobility solutions with high added value, today announces its turnover for 2020. It is down 33.5% (33.1% at constant exchange rates).

The aeronautics and automotive sectors have been severely penalized, from mid-March 2020, by the Covid-19 health crisis. SOGECLAIR, which achieved more than its activity in these two sectors, saw its turnover fall by 33.5%.

Steps were taken without delay to meet the challenges of this crisis: The reduction of the workforce (-350 departures at the end of 2020 and around 150 departures at the beginning of 2021, i.e. a total of 30% of the workforce) and the implementation of a partial activity,

Closure of the subsidiary in Morocco, legal simplification in Canada and reorganization of the German subsidiary,

Restructuring costs have been provisioned from June 2020 in the accounts for the first half of the year. The second half of the year was devoted to successful adaptation measures and preparing for the future. By division Turnover (millions)

2020 Turnover (millions)

2019 % Change Aerospace At constant exchange rate 90.5 91.0 147.8 147.8 -38.8% -38.4% Simulation At constant exchange rate 31.0 31.1 34.9 34.9 -11.4% -10.9% Vehicle 1.6 2.2 -29.2% Total 123.1 185.0 -33.5% International 64.9 104.7 -38.0% Aerospace Division (73.6% of turnover) accounted for 92.5% of the decline in activity, its commercial aviation (34% of turnover) which experienced the largest decline at -48%, while the business aviation (33% of turnover) held up better at -28% and space (4% of turnover) is almost stable at -7% (effect of the first confinement). Some great technical and commercial successes have been obtained: Outsourcing of works to Toulouse with the support of Dassault Aviation and thanks to an efficient IT organization,

Multi-year engineering contracts in business aviation (2 manufacturers),

Long-term sole-source contract for the provision of full tank access coverage for a future aeronautical program,

Additive manufacturing contracts in R&D and for the space sector,

Obtaining two public contracts for the aeronautics industry (subsidy of the recovery plan). Simulation division (25.1% of sales) fell by 11.4% due to a negative base effect linked to large simulator contracts for Renault and BMW in the second half of the year. Note during exercise: Gain of a new dynamic simulator for a manufacturer,

Sustained order intake in the rail and defense sectors,

Development of the OKSYGEN software planned for the acquisition of SYDAC in H2 2018.

Entry of Dassault Systèmes into the capital of AVSimulation through a capital increase of 10M carried out on 01/15/2021. After the transaction, Oktal (Sogeclair) holds 55.25%, Renault 29.75% and Dassault Systèmes 15%. Vehicle Division (1.3% of sales) fell 29.2% with a rebound in the second half. An export sales process has been initiated, allowing the division to issue offers in the Middle East and Africa. By geographic area 2020

(millions) Impact on turnover

(in%) Evolution (in%) France 58.1 47.3% -27.6% Europe 31.9 25.9% -40.9% America 27.0 21.9% -35.6% Asia Pacific 5.0 4.0% -37.9% Rest of the world 1.1 0.9% + 38.3% Business in France (47.3% of turnover) and America (21.9% of turnover) held up better and it was Europe outside France that suffered the most, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom each fell by more than 50%. By activity 2020 turnover

(millions) Impact on turnover

(in%) Evolution (in%) Development (a service) 23.3 18.9% -38.6% Series (a service) 38.8 31.6% -43.1% Some products 61.0 49.5% -22.8% The products (49.5% of sales) are more resilient (down 22.8%) despite the base effect of the large car simulators. Service activities are penalized by the drop in customer investments for the development part and by the drop in the production and re-internalization rate for the series. Perspectives

SOGECLAIR quickly reacted to the consequences of the health crisis and its strong negative impact on its markets by adapting its teams, strengthening its commercial actions and preparing for the future.

Only new external effects leading to a further decline in its markets could jeopardize a resumption of business growth beyond the 1st quarter 2021. Next announcement: 2020 results on March 17e 2021 after the close of trading. About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative solutions with high added value, SOGECLAIR brings its expertise in high quality engineering and production to a wide range of cutting-edge sectors, including aeronautics, space, automotive, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from design and simulation to the end of product life, throughout the production chain until commissioning, employees work all over the world to provide local support and quality to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on compartment C of Euronext Paris Euronext Family Business index – ISIN code: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150

(Reuters SCLR.PA Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, Chairman and CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Deputy CEO of SOGECLAIR / www.sogeclair.com / +33 (0) 5 61 71 70 33 PR-SOGECLAIR Q4 2020 sales

