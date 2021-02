Markets Live, Thursday, February 4, 2021

Major miners have been mixed despite a surge in iron ore, with BHP in landfills and Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals on the rise. Afterpay was the only other notable winner at the top of the market, adding 1.5% to $ 146.31 as part of a larger buy now, pay later. A definitive overseas lead fell short after US stocks finished just ahead. The US futures market also took a downward turn after lunchtime in local trade. However, TMS Capital portfolio manager Ben Clark said the continued strength in US results indicated that the ASX would likely resume its forward march soon. He said a continuing string of stronger-than-expected economic data had also boosted sentiment, while reserve banks’ promise of low interest rates for the next three years whetted appetite for stocks. Well, see short, sharp drops in the market, but they’re not going to last, Mr Clark said. The rally that we have seen this week has really been driven by a much better than expected results season in the United States, which has passed through us. We are also seeing more and more signs that the economy is booming this year. The worst market session in a week saw all sectors decline. Energy giant Origin suffered heavy losses after the company lowered its full-year forecast on a weaker energy market. AGL plunged to more than 12-year low after announcing it would write $ 2.7 billion of depreciation in its first half profit for onerous wind farm contracts and declining value of generating assets electricity. Zip Co added 2.3% to $ 8.04 to rebound from Wednesday’s loss, and was joined in the dark by other names bought now, paying off later, including Pushpay and Splitit. Building materials company CSR hit $ 5.82 – its highest price since 2008 – while electronics and housewares retailer Harvey Norman also hit a 13-year high. Real estate advertisers REA Group and Domain have hit intraday highs, as have ARB Corp, radiology company Pro Medicus and job portal Seek.

