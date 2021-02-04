ProStar announces the listing of the company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado., February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ProStarHoldings (“ProStar” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) is pleased to announce that the shares of the Company have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ( “FSE”) and started to negotiate Wednesday 3 February 2021. The shares trade under the symbol FSE: 5D00. The company’s common shares are now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE. On today’s announcement, Tucker Page, CEO of ProStar, said: “Since we already have European partnerships, and expanded the trading platform beyond North America, I think we can anticipate more exposure and more interest from companies and investors Europe. “ The European listing is a very strategic decision for the Company, as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest securities trading centers in the world. With a turnover share of around 90 percent, it is the largest of Of Germany This is also reflected in the structure of its participants, nearly half of whom come from European countries outside Germany. About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar specializes in the development of precision mapping solutions. The ProStar solution is patented, cloud-native and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar’s solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of underground infrastructure, including utilities, oil and gas, construction, engineering and surveying, 811 and localization of contracts. ProStar’s solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is needed most. Knowing the type, precise location and condition of what lies beneath the earth’s surface can dramatically reduce costs, decrease liability, improve environmental stewardship, and increase productivity during construction activities and maintenance. www.prostarcorp.com. About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Frankfurter Wertpapierbrse (FWB, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is one of the world’s largest securities trading centers. With a turnover of around 90%, it is the Of Germany seven stock exchanges. Deutsche Brse AG operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a public law entity. For more information, please visit:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

