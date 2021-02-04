Business
MPL steps closer to becoming the game’s unicorn with $ 95 million in funding
Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL) raised $ 95 million in Series D round led by Composite Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures, bringing the valuation of the mobile esports company to $ 945 million .
This investment brings MPL closer to becoming the second major unicorn in the Indian gaming industry. Mumbai-based fantasy gaming platform Dream 11, with an estimated value of $ 1-1.5 billion, was the first startup in the gaming industry to achieve the coveted unicorn status.
MPL plans to use the new funds to expand its overseas business in 2021 and also to grow its eSports portfolio by hosting more tournaments nationally and internationally.
The eSports community in India is booming and we believe now is the perfect time to bring the India-made games to the world and help Indian gamers be recognized for their talent, ”said Sai Srinivas, co -Founder and CEO of MPL in a report.
Core Partners, RTP Global, SIG, Go-Ventures, Telstra Ventures, Founders Circle, and Play Ventures were the other investors who participated in this round.
With this investment, MPL has raised a total of $ 225.5 million since 2018, the year of its creation. As of September 2020, MPL had raised $ 90 million in Series C funding from SIG, RTP Global and MDI Ventures.
“As we double our investment in MPL, we look forward to seeing it increase its international presence and become a global leader in the mobile gaming and eSports industries,” said Eduardo Latache, Partner, Base Partners in a statement.
MPL offers over 50 games on its mobile gaming platform and has over 60 million users in India and over 3.5 million overseas users in Indonesia. Like most other online gaming platforms, MPL also saw a sharp increase in traffic and time spent on games in 2020 due to covid-19 led growth in time spent on entertainment, especially in games. games.
In November 2020, the company also hosted a College Premier League (CPL) for colleges to fill the void created by the suspension of intra and inter-varsity sports due to covid-19. According to MPL, 13,000 players and over 100 colleges in India participated in 1 crore in prizes and scholarships.
The company recently raised $ 500,000 (approximately 3.6 crore) of its existing employees under the Employee Investment Plan (EIV) which was announced in December 2020.
