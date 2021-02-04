Here we are again … As Bitcoin approaches $ 40,000, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pushed up the price of Dogecoin





Bitcoin has erupted in recent days, climbing nearly 15% since the start of the week and approaching $ 40,000 per bitcoin. Bitcoin price soared under the name MicroStrategy

MSTR

Michael Saylor, CEO and Bitcoin Advocate, Hosts Virtual Bitcoin Conference to Help Businesses Buy Bitcoin and Visas

V

revealed plans to help banks roll out bitcoin buying services. Now Elon Musk, Tesla

TSLA

meme-happy CEO, sent cryptocurrency dogecoin “joke” significantly higher at 75%Tweeter: “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto”, alongside a same dogecoin. MORE FORBESVisa reveals Bitcoin and Crypto banking roadmap amid race to reach 70 million network Elon Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla and space rocket company SpaceX, … [+] regularly moves the bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets with his tongue-in-cheek tweets. AFP via Getty Images

Musk, who just said this week that he’ll be leaving “off Twitter for a while,” added, “No highs, no lows, just doge,” removing “#bitcoin” from his Twitter bio. Last week, Musk sent the price of bitcoin 20% higher when he gave the cryptocurrency a long-awaited unspoken approval following restrictions on trading in the company’s shares that have become a field of concern. battle for bullish retail traders organized via Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum and the cover of Wall Street funds that have long been selling stocks. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX went on to say that he believed bitcoin was about to break into mainstream finance, speaking through the Clubhouse invite-only chat app late Sunday night, adding that his comments from dogecoin weren’t meant to be taken seriously. “Sometimes I make dogecoin jokes, but they’re really meant to be jokes. Dogecoin was made as a joke to make fun of crypto, but fate loves irony … The most entertaining outcome would be may the dogecoin become the currency of the earth in the future. “ Dogecoin briefly broke into the top ten cryptocurrencies last week after traders organized through the Reddit and Telegram groups targeted the digital token in a ‘pump and dump’ scheme. Musk also acknowledged that his Twitter account of 45 million subscribers has the capacity to shake the markets, telling Clubhouse listeners, “I have to be careful what I say.” MORE FORBESAs Ethereum launches at a new all-time high price, here are the top cryptos outperforming Bitcoin right now Elon Musk’s dogecoin tweets pushed the price of the “joke” cryptocurrency up 75%. Meanwhile, the … [+] the price of bitcoin has climbed to nearly $ 40,000 per bitcoin in the past few days. Coinbase

In December, Musk sparked speculation his electric car maker could add bitcoin to its balance sheet in a public exchange on Twitter when he asked if it was possible to convert billions of dollars from Tesla to bitcoin. . Musk’s freewheeling tweets have put him in hot water in the past. In 2019, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Musk agreed that he would not tweet about Tesla’s finances or production numbers without seeking prior approval after the infamous tweet from August 2018 from Musk that he “secured funding” for a private Tesla takeover at $ 420 per share.







