Net profit drops 7% but exceeds estimates





State Bank of Indias third-quarter profit fell on higher provisions. Still, the benefits exceed estimates. India’s largest lender’s net profit fell 7% year-on-year to Rs 5,196 crore in the quarter ended in December, according to an exchange file. This compares to the consensus estimate of Rs 4,479 crore from analysts tracked by Bloomberg. In the quarter ended December 2019, the bank reported its highest quarterly profit in history, thanks to recoveries worth Rs 11,000 crore following the resolution of Essar Steel Ltd. Net interest income increased 4% from the previous year to Rs 28,820 crore. Analysts have put the basic income of banks at Rs 28,400 crore.

Other income stood at Rs 9,246 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 9,016 crore a year ago. Quality of assets and arrangements The gross ratio of non-performing assets of SBIs stood at 4.77% compared to 5.28% the three previous months. Its net NPA ratio stood at 1.23%, down 36 basis points sequentially. The bank followed the Supreme Court’s interim order in the interest on interest case for the second consecutive quarter. If the interim order was not in place, the banks’ gross NPA ratio would have been 5.44% in the third quarter compared to 5.88% over the July-September period. SBI, during the October-December quarter, reported slippages worth Rs 2,073 crore, which was not classified as NPA due to the Supreme Court order. As of December 31, loans valued at Rs 16,461 crore benefited from the asset classification exemption given by the Supreme Court. SBI said it held provisions worth Rs 5,265 crore against these accounts. As of December 31, the public lender received restructuring requests worth Rs 18,125 crore, he said. This includes loans worth Rs 3,865 crore from retail clients, Rs 2,553 crore from small and medium-sized businesses and Rs 11,707 crore from professional clients. Total provisions for the lender amounted to Rs 10,324 crore, up 43% year over year. Of this amount, provisions against bad debts stood at Rs 2,290 crore against Rs 8,193 crore a year ago. During the reported quarter, the bank accounted for a charge of Rs 2,682 crore from the 11th bipartite wage settlement, she said. Deposits and Advances Total SBI deposits increased 13.64% yoy to Rs 35.35 lakh crore, while total advances increased 6.73% to Rs 24.56 lakh crore. Low-cost current account savings account deposits increased 15.33% year over year.

Retail progress increased 15.47% from a year ago to Rs 8.31 lakh crore, while business progress showed growth of 2.23%.

Home loans increased 10% year-on-year, while auto loans increased 3.37%.

Loans Outstanding at Banks, Quick Personal Loan Product XPress Credit grew 36% year on year to Rs 1.77 lakh crore. SBI shares were trading up 0.86% at 2:05 p.m. after the results were announced compared to a 0.47% gain in the Nifty 50.

