Shell profits collapse in 2020 as pandemic bites

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shells profit last year fell to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand around the world, although the sales network at The company’s retail and business activities helped cushion the blow.

The annual profit of the Anglo-Dutch oil majors fell 71% to $ 4.8 billion as its oil and gas production and profits from refining crude into fuels fell sharply.

In a sign of confidence, however, Shell said it plans to increase its dividend in the first quarter of 2021, which would be the second slight increase since cutting its payments by two-thirds at the start of the year. last due to the pandemic.

Analysts said while Shell missed guidance for both its earnings and fourth quarter cash flow, overall results were not as bad as expected, particularly after UK rival BP posted a loss of $ 5.7 billion earlier this week.

We are coming out of 2020 with a stronger balance sheet, CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Shell shares were little changed at 9:15 a.m. GMT, slightly underperforming the broader European energy index.

Shell shares collapsed in 2020 with their rivals to 878.1 pence on October 28, their lowest in more than a quarter of a century. They have since recovered but are still down 40% since the end of 2019, before COVID-19 ravaged oil markets.

Profits were below consensus and below cash flow as well, but that hides the fact that expectations were low after what BP reported on Tuesday, Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said.

U.S. rivals Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported huge losses in 2020, battered by prolonged decline in energy demand during pandemic lockdowns. BP’s loss was the first in a decade, while Exxon reported a massive annual loss of $ 22.4 billion, the first as a public company.

LOW-CARBON STRATEGY

Shells’ results come a week before it lays out its long-term strategy to become a net-zero company by mid-century and tries to persuade investors that it has a profitable future in a world of low carbon emission.

It is planning a major restructuring as part of its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and aims to cut 9,000 jobs, or more than 10% of its workforce.

The reorganization will result in additional annual savings of approximately $ 2 billion to $ 2.5 billion by 2022, beyond the $ 3-4 billion reductions announced last year.

Like its rivals, Shell responded to the unprecedented decline in demand for oil and gas last year by significantly cutting spending.

Shell invested $ 17.8 billion in new projects in 2020, about $ 6 billion less than a year earlier, and cut operating costs by 12% to $ 32.5 billion, contributing thus to its cash flow.

Reducing costs is vital for Shells to consider entering the crowded energy and renewable energy sector where margins are typically lower than those for fossil fuels.

It is banking on its expertise in the electricity business and the rapidly growing hydrogen and biofuels markets as it moves away from oil, rather than joining its rivals in a rush for corporate assets. renewable energy.

Despite a 28% drop in fuel sales last year, Shells’ adjusted profit from trading and marketing, which includes sales from its global network of more than 45,000 gas stations, fell only 3% from the previous year to $ 4.6 billion.

But at the same time, Shells’ cash flow was down almost a fifth from 2019, while its debt-to-equity ratio fell from 29% to 32%, exceeding the company’s target. .

Shells ‘fourth-quarter profit fell 87% from a year earlier to $ 393 million – analysts’ forecast missing for a profit of $ 597 million – driven by weak liquefied natural gas prices, the declining production and low refining margins.

Shells’ net debt at the end of the fourth quarter increased by about $ 2 billion from the previous quarter to $ 75.4 billion, with its indebtedness – or debt-to-equity ratio – rising to 32. 3%.

Shell has reduced the value of its oil and gas assets by an additional $ 2.7 billion after reducing them by $ 17.8 billion last year following the decline in its energy price outlook.

The latest write-downs were due in part to charges related to the Appomattox field in the Gulf of Mexico in the United States and the closure of refineries in the Netherlands, Singapore and the United States as part of the rationalization of its centers. refining.

Shell said, however, that it plans to increase its dividend for the first quarter of 2021 by 4% from the previous quarter.