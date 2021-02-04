Business
Net profit slips to 5,196 crore but exceeds estimates
India’s largest bank State Bank of India reported net profit of 5,196 crore in the December quarter, a decrease of 7% from 5,583 crores reported in the same quarter of the previous year.
SBI shares were trading 1% higher in midday trading.
However, sequentially, SBI’s profit rose 13.6% from the Rs.4,574 crore posted in the September quarter.
SBI was expected to record a net profit of 4,850 crore in the three months to December 2020, less than 5,583.36 crore in the same time last year, based on an average of estimates from 15 analysts polled by Bloomberg.
“Loan growth exceeded estimates at 3% q / q and 7% yoy – driven by sustained strong traction in the retail portfolio (+ 15.5% yoy) – including investments in corporate bonds and CPs (credit substitutes), loan growth of 8 National NIM for the quarter at 3.34%, remained stable sequentially, ”Yes Securities said in a note.
“The results are positive for action and may lead to a further reassessment,” added the broker.
Here are the highlights of the SBI Q3 results:
SBI’s credit growth in the quarter was 6.73% year-on-year, mainly driven by retail advances which increased 15.5%
The bank recorded an operating profit of Rs. 17,333 Crores in T3FY21 compared to Rs 16,460 Crores in T2FY21, an increase of 5.31% sequentially. Year over year, operating profit was down 4.88%.
Net profit for 9MFY21 at Rs. 13,960 crore, increased 27.99% year-on-year from Rs. 10,907 crore in 9MFY20.
Net interest income for T3FY21 increased to 2.27% sequentially and 3.75% year-on-year.
The domestic NIM for the quarter at 3.34%, remained stable sequentially.
Non-interest income for the third quarter of fiscal year 21 to Rs 9,246 crore increased 8.42% sequentially and 1.54% year-on-year.
Total deposits grew 13.64% yoy, of which current account deposits grew 11.33% yoy, while bank savings deposits grew 15.99% yoy .
Mortgage loans, which constitute 23% of domestic advances from banks, increased 9.99% year-on-year.
The net NPA ratio at 1.23% is down 142 bps year-on-year and 36 bps in QoQ. The gross NPA ratio at 4.77% is down 217 bps year-on-year and 51 bps in QoQ.
However, if the bank had classified borrowing accounts as non-performing after August 31, 2020, its pro forma gross NPA ratio and pro forma net NPA ratio would have been 5.4% and 1.8%, respectively.
The Supply Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 90.21%, up 848 bps year-on-year and 202 bps in QoQ.
The slip ratio for 9MFY21 declined to 0.36% from 2.42% at the end of 9MFY20.
The cost of credit at the end of 9MFY21 fell 85 basis points year on year to 0.38%.
The cost / income ratio increased slightly from 52.45% at 9MFY20 to 53.25% at 9MFY21.
The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved from 77 bps year-on-year to 14.50% in December 2020.
Return on Assets (RoA) increased 6bp yoy to 0.45% in 9MFY21 vs. 0.39% in 9MFY20
picture credit
