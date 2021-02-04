Chinese Regulatory Filings Reveal Volkswagens Seven-Seater ID.6 EV SUV





Volkswagen’s 4.9-meter ID.6 EV SUV has been revealed in regulatory filings in China. Photo: Chinese … [+] Filing documents Chinese deposits

Another Volkswagen electric vehicle has been confirmed, with Chinese regulatory filings this week showing the ID.6 seven-seater EV SUV in its full production version. After a fleet of fully electric concept cars, the ID.6 will become the third production Volkswagen EV to be built only in China. Clearly based on the Volkswagen Roomzz concept car, the ID.6 has already improved on the donor’s design with a less chintzy name and an overall length of 4876 mm (192 inches). The Volkswagen ID.6 will be 192 inches long, but with a maximum of 201 hp (150 kW), it doesn’t make for … [+] North America. Photo: Chinese regulatory authorities Chinese regulatory authorities

It is 1,848mm (72.8 inches) wide and 1,680mm (66.1 inches) high, with the body resting on a 2965mm long wheelbase. This makes the ID.6 291mm (11.5 inches) longer than the ID.4 and a whopping 614mm (24.2 inches) longer than the European-only ID.3 hatch. The ID.3 and ID.4 share the same 2,765mm (108.9in) wheelbase, which is 200mm (7.9in) shorter than the ID.6s platform. The Volkswagen ID.6 will use the same 82 kWh battery as the more powerful versions of the ID.3 and … [+] ID.4 electric vehicles destined for the United States. Photo: Chinese regulatory authorities Chinese regulatory authorities

Documents filed with Chinese authorities for the base tier ID.6 show that it will use an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery and offer two powertrain options. The entry-level ID.6 will be powered by a 75 kW (100 hp) electric motor, while the top-range will use two, one at each end of the SUV, to deliver 150 kW (201 hp) of power. This will give the ID.6 the option of rear or all-wheel drive, with just a single-speed transmission. Volkswagen introduced the ID.3 EV to the European market last year with great commercial success, while European deliveries of the ID.4 SUV EV began in December 2020 and are slated for North America for the first quarter of this year. The ID.6’s sixth and seventh seats will fold into the Volkswagen’s rear cargo space. This … [+] version is the basic rear-wheel drive ID.6. Photo: Chinese regulatory authorities Chinese regulatory authorities

The ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6 all share the Volkswagens Modular Electric Matrix (MEB) EV architecture, although the German automaker does not plan to stop at three models. The ID.3 and ID.4 also offer the optional 82kWh ID.6s battery, but while the ID.3 uses the same 150kW (201hp) power output, the smaller SUV is available with a larger powertrain. powerful 225kW (301hp). . The ID.3 exploded into the European market late, after delays caused by software glitches (mostly confined to the multimedia system) to become the best-selling electric vehicle in December and the second-biggest seller, behind the venerable Volkswagen Golf . Volkswagen sold 27,997 ID.3 in December, comfortably overtaking the Tesla

TSLA

TSLA

Model 3s 24,567 sales, according to analyst Jato Dynamics. Volkswagen only sold 4710 ID.4s in Europe in December during an initial debug largely at the end of the year. Despite deliveries from September alone, the ID.3 became the third most popular electric vehicle in Europe throughout 2020, with its 56,118 sales only behind the Renault Zoe (99261) and the Tesla. Model 3 (85713). But while Renaults’ sales grew 118% in 2020, the Model 3s were down 9% and the ID.3 was born out of nothing. The Hyundai Kona placed fourth with 47,796 sales (and a growth rate of 112%), while the outgoing Volkswagen e-Golf reached 33,650 to place fifth. Audis e-tron and the BMW i3 were the only high-end electric vehicles in the 2020 top 10, with the Audi ninth with 26,454 sales and the i3 tenth with 23,113.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos