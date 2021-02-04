Nokia Revenues Dip in ‘Tough’ Year | Yle News







Image: Pekka Tynell / Yle



Finnish network company Nokia reported a better-than-expected performance from October to December of last year despite “difficult” economic conditions. In a press release summarizing the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, the firm’s CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company’s fourth-quarter numbers were flat and full-year results were at the high end of the range previously estimated by the company. “It has been a year of incredible change where our personal resilience as well as our technology has been tested like never before,” Lundmark wrote. Nokia’s operating profit (non-IFRS) from October to December decreased 4% compared to the same period in 2019 to 1.09 billion euros, with non-IFRS net revenue of ‘approximately 6.57 billion euros. For the full year 2020, Nokia’s non-IFRS revenue amounted to 21.87 billion euros, compared to 23.34 billion euros in 2019, with an operating profit (non-IFRS) of d ‘approximately 2.1 billion euros. IFRS refers to International Financial Reporting Standards, a standardized way of reporting the financial performance and condition of an enterprise so that statements are comparable across international borders. According to Lundmark, the most important goals for the coming year are to complete the transformation program of the Mobile Networks business group and to create a basis for improving profitability. “Completing the mobile network turnaround remains our top priority for 2021, and these visible signs of progress give me confidence that we are on the right track, but there is still work to be done,” the CEO wrote, adding that 2021 will also be a difficult year of transition. However, Nokia is ready to invest as much as it takes to become the market leader in 5G technology, Lundmark added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos