CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Unilever sets long-term goals as China, India rebound





(Corrects paragraph 9 to show that sales in developed markets grew 2.9% in 2020, not Q4) * China and India improve their performance in the fourth quarter * Sets long-term USG targets of 3 to 5% growth * Will save 2 billion euros and reduce debt in a new strategic plan Feb 4 (Reuters) – Unilever targets long-term sales growth of 3% to 5% after recovery in China and India helped the consumer goods group gain momentum in the past three month of 2020. But the company’s emerging market performance in the fourth quarter missed some market expectations, hitting the group’s shares which fell around 4% when trading began in London. Setting its longer-term goals under chief executive Alan Jope, Unilever said Thursday it would aim for underlying sales growth ahead of its markets, as well as profit growth before sales growth. Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly said business in China had normalized across many categories, including foodservices, while economic activity in India picked up particularly in the last quarter. Unilevers sales in China and India both increased in the high single-digit percentage range in the fourth quarter, the company’s best performing markets in the quarter. Overall for 2020, sales in emerging markets grew 1.2%, partly penalized by tight lockdowns in the first half and declines in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia in the fourth quarter. This level of sales growth disappointed analysts. The slowdown in emerging markets in the fourth quarter is behind the shortfall in Jefferies’ estimates, which plays out against a backdrop of widespread foreclosure activity around the world, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note. The brokerage expects underlying sales growth of 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sales in developed markets grew 2.9% in 2020, driven by strong demand for home food, ice cream and personal care products in North America. In Europe, sales were driven by home care products. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted sales of packaged food companies like Unilever, Nestle and Kraft Heinz, although Unilever has been hit by a sharp drop in food served in public places such as beaches and restaurants. CEO Jope said: In a volatile and unpredictable year, we have demonstrated the resilience and agility of Unilevers during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a historic year for the company, which in November abandoned its Anglo-Dutch two-headed structure in favor of a single London-based company. The company expects to save € 2 billion per year through cost reduction programs and maintain net debt against the underlying EBITDA target of approximately 2 times. Underlying fourth quarter sales were up 3.5%, for Anglo-Dutch soap maker Dove, Hellmanns mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo, in line with what analysts were expecting on average, based on a consensus provided by the company. Revenue for the quarter was 12.1 billion euros ($ 14.53 billion), against analysts’ estimates of 12.16 billion euros. The turnover for the year 2020 was 50.7 billion euros, slightly lower than 50.81 billion euros, analysts expected. Adjusted earnings per share for the year was 2.48 euros, a cent lower than analysts’ estimates. ($ 1 = 0.8328 euros) (Report by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru edited by Jane Merriman and Keith Weir)

