Australian drone company reshapes strategy in response to threat of Google withdrawal

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Instructors watch intently from the shadow of a tree as men in neon green vests manipulate handheld controllers attached to mobile phones as they direct drones over a vast Sydney field.

Sebastian Litchfield flies a drone during a remote pilot license course in Sydney, Australia on February 4, 2021. REUTERS / Jill Gralow

Classes are taught by Droneit Group, an Australian company that accredits learners to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles, but is reshaping its strategies after Alphabet Incs’ web search giant Google threatened to leave the market.

(I found Droneit via) Google, Google search, said one of his students, Terry Worsfold, who is pursuing his remote pilot license.

Yeah, just organic results, no ads. I looked at a few of their competition, then contacted them, and it looked like they had the best deal.

Google’s threat to leave a market in which industry data shows it has a 94% share was prompted by Canberras’ push to pass the world’s first content payments laws.

This prospect has prompted some Australian companies to switch their services to Microsoft.

We need to pivot our marketing strategy and our website strategy well, said Viktor Nikolov, Digital Campaign Manager at Droneits. We also focus a lot on social media.

Google last month announced that it would pull key services if it and Facebook Inc. were forced to pay media companies for the right to use their content, as the measure provides.

Both companies have lobbied Prime Minister Scott Morrison in recent days, but expectations of widespread disruption are leading some companies to look for alternatives.

The laws would force Google and Facebook to make binding pacts with Australian media whose content drives traffic to their platforms. If they cannot, the government will appoint an arbitrator to do it for them.

Until recently, most countries sat idly by as advertisers redirected spending to the world’s largest social media and search engine website, robbing newsrooms of their primary source of revenue and leading to shutdowns. widespread and job losses.

But regulators are starting to test their power to contain the two huge companies, which together account for more than four-fifths of Australia’s online advertising spend, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Google has argued that the legislation, which is now the subject of a parliamentary inquiry but is expected to be enacted soon, is unworkable. In October, he announced his intention to pay publishers around the world $ 1 billion for their news over the next three years.

Google said the regulation ignored the billions of clicks it sends to Australian news publishers each year.

It is relaunching plans to launch its own news website in Australia in a few weeks, possibly as early as this month, as part of a high-profile campaign against the plan.

Preparing for another training flight, however, Worsfold said Google was unlikely to respond to its threat.

I think it’s a bluff, he added. I think nothing is going to happen. I think it’s smoke and mirrors.