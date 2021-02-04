Construction activity declines for the first time since May





The recovery in production in the construction sector stagnated in January, as the sector began to decline slightly after seven months of growth. The third nationwide lockdown hampering customer confidence and delays in obtaining materials were cited as the top issues for the industry in the latest IHS Markit / CIPS Purchasing Managers Index survey. The index stood at 49.2 for the month, down from 54.6 in December. A number greater than 50 indicates an increase in activity, with a reading below that level indicating a decrease. According to the companies behind the survey, respondents said the lockdown has caused more hesitation among customers, especially for new business ventures. Delays at UK ports have also led to a sharp drop in supplier performance and increased cost pressures on goods such as steel, plaster and timber. Civil and commercial engineering activity declined, while the residential sector grew, but at its slowest pace since the recovery began in June of last year. Duncan Brock, group director of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said: Advances in the industry feel like two steps forward and one step back for manufacturers, as shortages and longest delays in supply chains supply since May affected optimism and led to the largest increase in construction. fresh since June 2018. The figures come two days after the Construction Board of Directors wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak ahead of next month’s budget to warn of ongoing financial pressures on the sector and called for government action, including the removal of the introduction of reverse charge VAT, creating a national strategy for the renovation and extension of the Building Security Fund for the rehabilitation of cladding. Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders, said: These are tough times for builders as they navigate a storm of production delays, rising material prices and declining consumer confidence. The government has made it clear that construction should remain open and local builders stand ready to support our economic recovery. But they need more support to build back better and greener across the country. He called for the elimination of reverse charge VAT plans, a three-month extension of the stamp duty holiday for buyers and the introduction of a VAT reduction for renovation works. Max Jones, director of the infrastructure and construction team at Lloyds Banks, said: Perhaps more than ever, it feels like the fortunes of the biggest contractors depend on government pressure on projects infrastructure designed to help level the economy and bolster Britain’s green credentials. In that sense, construction bosses will be keeping a close watch on next month’s budget in the hopes that the Chancellor will announce a series of ready-made projects. One trend we expect to see this year is that more work is being given to Level 2 and 3 contractors as clients seek specialties to prevent complex projects from going wrong. Their fortune should act as a useful indicator for the health of the sector at large. Gareth Belsham, director of the real estate consultancy and surveyors Naismiths, had a more optimistic interpretation of the PMI figures. He said: As production growth entered negative territory in January, new orders continued to rise. Compared to the weakness of other industrial sectors, this is a solid element. Looking ahead, the mood remains optimistic, with PMI data showing that a majority of construction companies expect things to improve further next year. These are tough times, but with such momentum behind it, the industry should expect a soft landing rather than a steep decline in the coming months.

