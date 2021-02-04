Business
Tesla recalls more than 100,000 cars, the stock is increasing!
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be remembered around 135k luxury Model S and Model Y vehicles due to touchscreen issues, making it one of the biggest EV bells recalls to date. However, despite the news, Tesla stock actually jumped about 4% in trading on Tuesday. It doesn’t make sense – how does it work? Any other auto company stock would be pitted.
Teslas’ most important metric is the time horizon on which its CEO Elon Musk is able to focus Tesla investors. It’s not talked about much and is mostly hidden away, but it’s the most important motor in Teslas’ stock. Tesla investors have looked at the temporary bad news. For example, Teslas’ stock nearly doubled between late March and early May 2020, with investors not much care that the main Teslas plant in California was closed for more than a month while Covid-19 was starting to spread. Now, Tesla investors may be considering the current recall, which will likely cost a few hundred million dollars, a drop in the bucket compared to Teslas’ long-term potential. The bottom line is that Tesla and his investors are NOT focusing on 2021 or 2022. Mr. Musk, the master entrepreneur, has been able to focus the world much further. So what is it that gives investors the conviction to look this far? (Related:Teslas Secret Metric)
First, the car market is huge. More than 90 million cars are sold each year, Toyota, GM and Volkswagen sell nearly 10 million vehicles each year. Now, the auto market is electrifying at a faster rate than expected, with governments and businesses setting aggressive deadlines for switching to zero-emission vehicles. For example, the UK will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and General Motors plans to sell only electric vehicles by 2035. Tesla, a leader in electric vehicle technology, has a big advantage for early engines as the market electrifies, with the company predicting it can increase deliveries at a CAGR of around 50% over a multi-year horizon – meaning it could potentially sell close to 40 times the number of vehicles it currently makes by 2030 if it maintains such a growth rate. While a lot needs to be put in place for Tesla to reach these numbers, the company has shown that it is able to expand its manufacturing capacity quickly, with its Shanghai plant commissioned in record time and factories. starting in Texas and Berlin. production this year. (Related:Tesla Upside: How Tesla Reached $ 10 Trillion Market Cap)
Tesla also has big advantages in terms of technology. Tesla has a big lead in the autonomous driving market. Tesla vehicles had driven 3 billion cumulative autonomous miles as of April 2020, compared to rival Googles
Tesla also has an advantage in battery technology. Batteries are a big cost driver of electric vehicles (around 15% of the average Tesla vehicle price, by our estimate), and Tesla apparently has some of the lowest battery costs per unit in the industry. (Related: How Teslas Battery Costs Impact Its Gross Margins) Tesla is looking to make its battery set even better, aiming for a 56% cost reduction per kilowatt hour in about three years, by improving the way batteries are designed, manufactured and integrated into its vehicles. The company has also presented plans to produce its own batteries and even mine its own lithium.
Teslas’s finances are also doing well. Tesla has reported six consecutive quarters of profitability and its gross margins are structurally higher than those of its peers. As a perspective, in 2020, automotive gross margins stood at 25.6%, well above the industry average margins of just 9%. [1] As Teslas’ revenue base expands and the software component of its sales grows, it could become one of the most profitable automakers.
Unlike the struggling Tesla of 2019, liquidity is no longer an issue. Teslas’s total cash balance stood at around $ 19 billion at the end of last year. Additionally, with investors pushing Teslas’ market cap over 5 times to over $ 800 billion in the past 12 months, Tesla can easily tap the market to fund growth and innovation with low cost capital. , without really diluting the existing shareholders. This is likely a huge competitive advantage for the business and helps mitigate risk.
To sum up, it is possible that the large market opportunity, Teslas’ technological advancements, improved financial performance, and strong liquidity position will give investors the conviction to look through temporary setbacks and focus on the view. overall. That being said, if Tesla is showing any signs of lagging behind in execution in any of the areas above, the stock could see a strong correction.
