Uber Eats Spends $ 20 Million Expanding Support For Independent Restaurants





Dive brief: Uber has launched Eat Local, a $ 20 million program to support independent restaurants during the pandemic.

The package includes $ 4.5 million in microgrants to support restaurant partners Uber Eats and Postmates; 0% charge for pickup orders and those processed on restaurant websites through June 30, as well as for daily payments; reduced delivery costs for consumers ordering from independent restaurants; dedicated marketing campaigns to promote delivery; and correspondence with all consumer contributions through the functionality of the Uber Eats Restaurant Contribution app. There will also be a $ 0 delivery charge from February 3-7 in preparation for the Super Bowl.

Many of Eat Local’s initiatives are an extension of the support provided throughout the pandemic, but could help struggling independent restaurants stay afloat. These programs come at a cost. As Uber releases its results on February 10, Grubhub noted yesterday in his call for results that he suffered a net loss of $ 67.8 million, in part because he spent more than $ 50 million to help local restaurants. Dive overview: The Eat Local campaign builds on Uber Eats’ earlier efforts to help its restaurant partners who are increasingly dependent on delivery orders. At the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the company waived delivery charges to its more than 100,000 independent restaurants and launched targeted marketing campaigns to promote delivery. In April, Uber added the ability for consumers to contribute to their favorite local restaurants from the app during checkout. His delivery peers have also mobilized to help restaurants over the past year. Grubhub teamed up with the Restaurant Strong Fund in November to launch a restaurant winterization grant, offering $ 10,000 to eligible independents. Support for the programs came from the Grubhub Community Relief Fund, established in March to support organizations helping restaurants affected by COVID-19. Grubhub also offers free delivery in Chicago and New York thanks to its subscription program until mid-March. Meanwhile, DoorDash has just expanded its $ 200 million Strong main street program, increasing its grant program to $ 10 million to cover operating costs like rent, payroll, winterization efforts and more. These rescue campaigns come as competition in the delivery space intensifies between Uber Eats / Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash. According to the second measure, DoorDash continues to retain the largest market share at 52%, followed by Uber Eats / Postmates (29% combined) and Grubhub with 18%. Campaigns could offer an edge in the midst of such competition and also create goodwill, a necessity in an environment in which criticism of delivery companies and their high commissions still exists. They also illustrate the codependent relationship between restaurants and these delivery companies, with a codependency having increased significantly over the past year. New data from the NPD group shows that the delivery ended the year with a three-digit gain of 137% over 2019.

