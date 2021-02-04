Mortgage Rates Today Hit New High | February 4, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS number 1681276, referred to as “Credible” below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we promote the products of our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

mortgage rates have increased since yesterday.

30 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2.500%, down from 2.625%, -0.125

20 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2.500%, unchanged

15 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2,500%, up 2.375%, +0,125

Rates last updated on February 4, 2021.

A look at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have fallen since yesterday, with 15-year refinance rates falling to 1.875%. Meanwhile, 20-year rates continue to hover around 2.625% for the seventh day in a row. If you are considering refinancing an existing home, find out what refinancing rates look like:

30-year fixed rate refinancing: 2.750%, unchanged

20-year fixed rate refinancing: 2.625%, unchanged

Refinancing at a fixed rate over 15 years: 1.875%, down from 2000%, -0.125

Current mortgage rates

Mortgage interest rates for all types of loans now hit 2,500%, the seventh consecutive day of significant increases. The 15-year peak in rates is a new 122-day high.

Common 30 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages

The current interest rate for a 30 year fixed rate mortgage is 2,500%. This is down from yesterday.

20-year common fixed rate mortgages

The current interest rate for a 20 year fixed rate mortgage is 2,500%. It’s the same as yesterday.

15-year fixed rate mortgages outstanding

The current interest rate for a 15 year fixed rate mortgage is 2,500%. This goes back to yesterday.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are up from the same time last week.

30 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2.500%, same as last week

20-year fixed rate mortgages: 2.500%, up from 2.625% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed rate mortgages: 2.500%, up from 1.750% last week, +0.750

Factors of current mortgage rates

Current mortgage and refinancing rates are affected by many economic factors, such as unemployment and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you are offered.

More important economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rate

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Deposit size

Loan to value ratio

Type, amount and term of loan

Debt to Income Ratio

Property location

How to get your lowest mortgage rate

If you want low mortgage rates, improving your credit score and paying off any other debt could guarantee you a lower rate. The size of your down payments also affects mortgage rates, with a small down payment likely to earn you a higher rate.

It’s also a good idea to compare the rates of different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to a study by Freddie Mac, borrowers can save an average of $ 1,500 over the life of their loan by purchasing a single additional rate quote – and an average of $ 3,000 by comparing five quotes.

Mortgage interest rates by type of loan

Be sure to check out these loan rates, which you can compare by Annual Percentage Rate (APR) as well as by interest rate:

