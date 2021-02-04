Business
Mortgage Rates Today Hit New High | February 4, 2021
According to data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS number 1681276, mortgage rates have increased since yesterday.
- 30 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2.500%, down from 2.625%, -0.125
- 20 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2.500%, unchanged
- 15 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2,500%, up 2.375%, +0,125
Rates last updated on February 4, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions presented here. Actual rates may vary.
A look at today’s mortgage refinance rates
Today’s mortgage refinance rates have fallen since yesterday, with 15-year refinance rates falling to 1.875%. Meanwhile, 20-year rates continue to hover around 2.625% for the seventh day in a row. If you are considering refinancing an existing home, find out what refinancing rates look like:
- 30-year fixed rate refinancing: 2.750%, unchanged
- 20-year fixed rate refinancing: 2.625%, unchanged
- Refinancing at a fixed rate over 15 years: 1.875%, down from 2000%, -0.125
Current mortgage rates
Mortgage interest rates for all types of loans now hit 2,500%, the seventh consecutive day of significant increases. The 15-year peak in rates is a new 122-day high.
Common 30 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages
The current interest rate for a 30 year fixed rate mortgage is 2,500%. This is down from yesterday.
20-year common fixed rate mortgages
The current interest rate for a 20 year fixed rate mortgage is 2,500%. It’s the same as yesterday.
15-year fixed rate mortgages outstanding
The current interest rate for a 15 year fixed rate mortgage is 2,500%. This goes back to yesterday.
How mortgage rates have changed
Today, mortgage rates are up from the same time last week.
- 30 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages: 2.500%, same as last week
- 20-year fixed rate mortgages: 2.500%, up from 2.625% last week, +0.125
- 15-year fixed rate mortgages: 2.500%, up from 1.750% last week, +0.750
Factors of current mortgage rates
Current mortgage and refinancing rates are affected by many economic factors, such as unemployment and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you are offered.
More important economic factors
- Strength of the economy
- Inflation rate
- Employment
- Consumer spending
- Housing construction and other market conditions
- Stock and bond markets
- 10-year Treasury yields
- Federal Reserve policies
Personal economic factors
- Credit score
- Credit history
- Deposit size
- Loan to value ratio
- Type, amount and term of loan
- Debt to Income Ratio
- Property location
How to get your lowest mortgage rate
If you want low mortgage rates, improving your credit score and paying off any other debt could guarantee you a lower rate. The size of your down payments also affects mortgage rates, with a small down payment likely to earn you a higher rate.
It’s also a good idea to compare the rates of different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to a study by Freddie Mac, borrowers can save an average of $ 1,500 over the life of their loan by purchasing a single additional rate quote – and an average of $ 3,000 by comparing five quotes.
Mortgage interest rates by type of loan
Whether you’re a first-time home buyer looking for a 30- or 15-year mortgage, or looking to refinance an existing home, Credible can help you find the right mortgage for your financial goals.
Be sure to check out these loan rates, which you can compare by Annual Percentage Rate (APR) as well as by interest rate:
