Amex Gold is bringing back the rose gold version, here’s how to get yours – Forbes Advisor

Things are looking rosy again for the American Express Gold card. As of February 4, the $ 250 annual fee card (rates and fees) will again offer a rose gold option. Aside from the millennial pink hue, most of the attributes of the card remain the same. The card earns high rewards on both food and flights, earning it a spot on top Forbes Advisors cards for food delivery services and top travel reward card lists. The Amex Gold card allows you to earn Membership Rewards points at the following rates: 4 points per dollar spent in American supermarkets, up to $ 25,000 per year in purchases

4 points per dollar spent at restaurants around the world, including take-out and delivery

3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or via amextravel.com

1 point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases The card also comes with an eye-catching welcome offer: earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $ 4,000 on qualifying purchases with your new card in the first 6 months. Membership Rewards points are appreciated for their flexibility. You can use them to offset purchases, book trips, or transfer them at potentially higher value to one of nearly two dozen American Express travel transfer partners. If fully maximized, the value of other card features could outweigh the cost of the annual fee. Amex Gold card extras include: Up to $ 120 per year in restoration credit. Earn up to a total of $ 10 in statement credits each month when you pay with the card at participating Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruths Chris Steak House, Boxed, and Shake Shack stores. Registration is compulsory.

Earn up to a total of $ 10 in statement credits each month when you pay with the card at participating Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruths Chris Steak House, Boxed, and Shake Shack stores. Registration is compulsory. Up to $ 120 in Uber Cash. Receive $ 10 in Uber Cash each month for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides within the United States when your eligible Gold card is added to your Uber account. Registration expires December 31, 2021.

Receive $ 10 in Uber Cash each month for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides within the United States when your eligible Gold card is added to your Uber account. Registration expires December 31, 2021. An Uber Eats Pass worth up to $ 119. Get up to 12 months free of the pass when you use your card to subscribe. An Uber Eats Pass gives you unlimited $ 0 delivery charges and 5% off orders over $ 15 at qualifying restaurants. Registration expires December 31, 2021.

Get up to 12 months free of the pass when you use your card to subscribe. An Uber Eats Pass gives you unlimited $ 0 delivery charges and 5% off orders over $ 15 at qualifying restaurants. Registration expires December 31, 2021. Rental car insurance. Obtain secondary rental coverage for loss or damage when you use your card to rent an eligible vehicle and decline the collision damage waiver at the rental car counter.

Obtain secondary rental coverage for loss or damage when you use your card to rent an eligible vehicle and decline the collision damage waiver at the rental car counter. Extended warranty and purchase protections. You get coverage for up to an additional year when you use your card to make a qualifying purchase. You will also get coverage for damage, loss or theft of qualifying goods for up to 90 days after purchase with the card. Notably, as of February 4, 2021, cardholders who apply for and are approved for Amex Gold will no longer receive an airline fee credit of $ 100. Those who have been approved for Amex Gold previously have until December 31, 2021 to use this benefit. How to get your own rose gold version The rose gold version was first unveiled for a limited time in summer 2018, briefly returning to summer 2019 via reference only. Anyone who didn’t get it in one of those windows was unlucky. Now it’s a lot easier to get your hands on this warm shade. For those who wish to apply for the card, you can choose between the traditional gold version or the rose gold version during the application process. But if you already have the Gold card in the traditional yellow gold version, you can call American Express and ask them to send you a rose gold version. It should be noted that American Express has not specified any end date for the availability of the Amex Gold rose gold version. Keep in mind that even if you are drawn to the card for its color, that should not factor into your decision to apply. Before you apply for this or any other card, make sure your spending habits match the attributes of that card. To view the rates and fees for the American Express Gold card, please visit this page.

