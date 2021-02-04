Jeff Zucker to step down as CNN chairman after 2021





CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker ended months of speculation about his future Thursday morning by telling staff at cable news networks that he will stay until the end of the year. What would you like to know CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker ended months of speculation about his future Thursday morning by telling networks staff he will stay until the end of the year.

Zucker, CNN president since 2013, made the announcement during the company’s daily editorial call, the network confirmed.

The Los Angeles Times, which broke the news of Zuckers’ announcement and interviewed him, reported that he had no plans beyond 2021.

CNN was the top-rated cable news network in January, knocking Fox News off its throne, according to Nielsen. Zucker, CNN chairman since 2013, made the announcement during the company’s daily editorial call, the confirmed network. “The truth is that in November and December I had basically decided it was time to move on now,” Zucker, 55, said on the call. “But since then I’ve changed my mind. And I want to stay. Not forever, but for another year. And I feel really good about this decision.” Zucker’s contract expires at the end of 2021. AT&T’s 2018 acquisition of CNN and the rest of WarnerMedia fueled speculation that Zucker might be leaving sooner, leading to significant turnover among executives at the media company. Additionally, changes in presidential administrations have become popular exit ramps for other news executives considering retirement or a change of scenery. The Los Angeles Times, who made the front page of Zuckers’ ad and interviewed him, reported that he had no plans beyond 2021. His announcement that he would stay at CNN for now effectively crushed speculation that he might run for mayor of New York. Zucker rose to prominence on NBC, going from executive producer of the Today show to president of NBC Entertainment and later CEO of NBCUniversal. Although he was often the target of Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks, CNN flourished during his presidency. The network often broadcast the 2016 Trump campaign rallies unfiltered, but then insisted on pushing back against its false and misleading claims, adopting the Facts First slogan. CNN was the top-rated cable news network in January, knocking Fox News off its throne, according to Nielsen.

