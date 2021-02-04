Democrats unveil sweeping antitrust bill that could upend tech industry





Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Antitrust Laws Subcommittee, on Thursday unveiled sweeping new legislation that could lead to the biggest expansion of federal power to maintain competition in a century. The Minnesota Democrats’ bill seeks to force the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to block mergers that would create monopsony power, where a company becomes an overly dominant employer or buyer of goods and services over a particular market. Monopolies are the reverse of monopolies, which are companies that are overly dominant sellers of goods and services. Companies including Amazon.com Inc. AMZN,

-0.29%

and Apple Inc. AAPL,

+ 1.50%

they are often said to exercise monopsony control in certain markets, as suppliers of goods have little choice but to meet strict conditions in order to sell on these platforms. Economists also fear that monopsony power could cut wages in certain industries with only a handful of employers, aided by tools like non-compete agreements that prevent employees from looking for work with a competitor. Klobuchars’ proposal would also force courts to step away from decades of case law that has forced regulators to focus almost exclusively on the impact of mergers and acquisitions on the prices consumers pay for products. Instead, antitrust law enforcement authorities and judges should consider higher prices, lower quality, reduced choice, reduced innovation, crowding out competitors, and barriers to lending. ‘increased entry, to determine whether a company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior. Since some products offered by big tech companies are free to the end user, tech companies have often been protected under the current antitrust regime because their acquisitions did not appear to raise prices for consumers. The bill would also increase funding for the Antitrust Division of the Judges’ Department and the Federal Trade Commission, which enforce antitrust laws, by $ 300 million, and allow authorities to seek civil penalties for violating the law. monopolies. Whistleblowers who alert authorities to anti-competitive behavior would also be incentivized to do so, including monetary rewards if the information provided results in civil penalties against a company. The likelihood of the bill going through the Senate depends on whether Republicans will support it, given the 60-vote threshold needed to pass such legislation. Although individual GOP members have expressed support for a more robust antitrust regime, it is unclear whether they would support the specific provisions set out in the Klobuchar bill.

